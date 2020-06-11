Weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

If you thought the last few weeks were packed with NASCAR racing, this weekend provides a feast.

NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway and will hold four national series races: a Cup race, two Xfinity Series races and a Truck Series race.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 12

10 – 10:30 a.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

Noon – 2 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

1 – 1:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie driver meeting (teleconference)

1:30 – 2 p.m. – Truck Series rookie driver meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity/Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enters (screening in progress)

Saturday, June 13

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

10 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series haulers enter

Noon – 7 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to their car

3:30 p.m. – Hooters 250; 167 laps/250.5 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 p.m. approx. – Truck Series haulers exit

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

7:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to the trucks

7:30 p.m. -Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 – 10 p.m. – Cup Series haulers enter (screening process and equipment unload)

9:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter pit road to load equipment

Sunday, June 14

5:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series garage access screening in progress

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup Series garage access screening in progress

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

11:50 a.m. – Xfinity drivers report to their cars

Xfinity race – 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments in garage

3 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

3:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to their cars

3:30 p.m. – Dixie Vodka 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

