Weekend schedule for Dover International Speedway

The final Cup Series doubleheader of the year is upon us with the Dover weekend schedule.

The Xfinity Series will join Cup teams with its own pair of races on Saturday and Sunday.

All four races will be preceded by a Truck Series race and an ARCA Menards East race Friday on the 1-mile track.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Saturday’s Cup race. Austin Cindric is on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

Here is the weekend schedule for Dover:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Aug. 20

2:30 – 3 p.m. – ARCA East driver/crew chief/spotter meeting (teleconference)

3 – 3:30 p.m. – ARCA East rookie meeting (teleconference)

3:30 – 4 p.m.- ARCA East crew chief meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – ARCA East haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Friday, Aug. 21

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

7:30 a.m. – ARCA East garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – ARCA East garage access screening in progress

9 – 11 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – ARCA East practice

1:50 p.m. – ARCA East drivers report to cars

2 p.m. – ARCA East race (Trackpass)

2:30 – 3 p.m – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

3:30 p.m. – Cup, Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4 p.m. – Cup, Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

4:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

5 p.m. – Truck race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – ARCA East haulers exit

8 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

Saturday, Aug. 22

6 – 11:30 a.m – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

7 – 9 a.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage screening in progress

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

4 p.m. – Cup race; 311 laps/311 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – Noon – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage screening in progress

12:50 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

1 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

4 p.m. – Cup race; 311 laps/311 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

8 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

