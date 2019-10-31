Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Texas Motor Speedway

As things move on to this weekend’s Round of 8 races at Texas Motor Speedway, will we see more on- and off-track conflict between drivers?

As for other storylines this weekend in the Cup Series: Will Kyle Busch snap his 19-race winless streak and punch his ticket for the championship race in Miami? What about Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott? They are all below the cutoff line for Miami.

In the Xfinity Series, will Justin Allgaier, who has been winless all season, take the checkered flag to advance to the the title race in Miami? Can Cole Custer and Christopher Bell earn an eighth win of the season?

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday night’s Xfinity race calls for a temperature of 49 degrees and a 1% chance of rain when the green flag drops. Custer won this race last fall.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 60 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner. Denny Hamlin won at Texas in the spring.

Here’s the weekend schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

2 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC)

6:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC, Performance Racing Network)

8 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

11 a.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – AAA Texas 500 Cup Series race (Stages 85/170/334 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

