Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Richmond

Friday night marks the opening race of the Xfinity Series playoffs, while Saturday night will be the second race in the opening round of the Cup playoffs.

Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 74 degrees Friday with 0% chance of precipitation when the green flag drops. Christopher Bell won last year’s Xfinity race. Cole Custer won at Richmond in April.

Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 79 degrees Saturday with 0% chance of precipitation when the green flag drops for the Cup race. Kyle Busch won last year’s race. Martin Truex Jr. won this spring at Richmond.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, September 20

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:35-10:55 a.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (NBCSN, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 75/150/250 laps = 187.5 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, September 21

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Cup race (Stages 100/200/400 laps = 300 miles) (NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

