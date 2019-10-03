NASCAR kicks off the second round of the Cup playoffs and concludes the first round of the Xfinity playoffs, this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 65 degrees with a 0% chance precipitation at the start of the race.

For Sunday’s Cup race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 76 degrees with a 2% chance precipitation at the start of the race.

Here is the weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, October 4

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. Cup final practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday October 5

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBC Sports App with NBCSN’s coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 6

10:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Drydene 400 Cup race (Stages 120/240/400 laps = 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

