Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series make their first return trip to a track this year for a points race when it heads back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action, with Cup teams competing in the Coke Zero 400 Saturday night on NBC.

For Friday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 85 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the race’s start time.

The forecast for the Cup race is for a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 4

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Friday, July 5

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver – crew chief meeting

3:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Circle K Firecracker 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 6

3 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Coke Zero Sugar 400; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)