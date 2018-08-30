Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Darlington

NASCAR goes back in time this weekend at Darlington Raceway with the Xfinity and Cup Series celebrating seven decades of the sport by showing off numerous throwback paint schemes.

The action begins Friday and continues to Sunday for the Southern 500.

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 p.m. — Cup qualifying; impound, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity race; 147 laps, 200.8 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

4 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

5:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

6 p.m. — Bojangles’ Southern 500; 367 laps, 501.3 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)