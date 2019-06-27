Weekend schedule for Chicagoland Speedway

Get ready to turn your TV to NBCSN this weekend for NASCAR’s return to the NBC family.

NASCAR treks to Joliet, Illinois, to compete at Chicagoland Speedway where all three national series will be in action.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

For Friday night’s Truck Series race, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 80 degrees at race time with a 20% chance of rain.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race there is a high of 89 degrees and 40% chance of rain at the start time.

Sunday’s Cup race has a high of 89 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start time.

All times are Eastern

Thursday, June 27

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Second Truck practice (No TV)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, June 28

1 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m. – Camping World 225; 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 29

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Camping World 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 30

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Camping World 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)