Weekend schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with all three series competing.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series will have a doubleheader Saturday. The Cup Series races Sunday.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter garage

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

4:30 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting for Xfinity and Truck Series (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series haulers enter garage

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series access screening

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

10:30 – 11 a.m. — Cup Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series engine prime & final adjustments

12:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (130 laps/200 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM)

2:30 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series engine prime & final adjustments

4 -5 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit

4:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series drivers report to their cars

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (163 laps/251 miles, Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM)

5 p.m. — Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series haulers exit

9 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series haulers enter

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening

1 – 2 p.m. — Cup engine prime & final adjustments

2:50 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their cars

3 p.m. — Cup race (325 laps/500 miles, Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit

