Weekend schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with all three series competing.
The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series will have a doubleheader Saturday. The Cup Series races Sunday.
Here is this weekend’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter garage
2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening
4 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series rookie meeting (teleconference)
4:30 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)
5 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting for Xfinity and Truck Series (electronic communication)
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series haulers enter garage
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series access screening
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening
10:30 – 11 a.m. — Cup Series rookie meeting (teleconference)
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck Series engine prime & final adjustments
12:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
1 p.m. — Truck Series race (130 laps/200 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM)
2:30 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series engine prime & final adjustments
4 -5 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit
4:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series drivers report to their cars
4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (163 laps/251 miles, Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM)
5 p.m. — Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
7:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series haulers exit
9 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series haulers enter
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening
1 – 2 p.m. — Cup engine prime & final adjustments
2:50 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their cars
3 p.m. — Cup race (325 laps/500 miles, Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)
7:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit
