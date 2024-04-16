WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Tiger track teams find success

Apr. 15—The Lebanon track and field teams had a successful day at the Big Orange Track and Field Meet at Hamilton Heights.

Both the girls and boys teams placed second on the day.

For the girls, Ciarra Hiatt won the pole vault in a new school record of 9-feet-9-inches. That broke her previous record of 9-feet-6.

Penny Lamerson was the runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Nadia Jones was second in the 800.

The 4x100 team of Leila Richards, Edwina Yealu, Soteria Udu, and Ciarra Hiatt placed second

Lebanon also got a third place finish from the 4x800 team of Sophie Kyker, Sarah Keith, Harper Adams, and Nadia Jones. The 4x400 team of Sophie Kyker, Leila Richards, Nadia Jones, and Claire Boling placed 3rd.

For the boys, senior Trey Ries was named top individual of the meet.

Ries was the champion in the 100-meter dash and the long jump. He also placed second in the 200 and was part of the third place 4x100 team with Jeremiah Howard, Cisco Luyindula and Kaden Lark.

Lebanon also got a first place finish from Mason Crew in the discus and Kaden Lark in the high jump.

Cisco Luyindula was second in the 400 and Tyler Meyer was second in the 800 and third in the 1,600.

The 4x400 relay team of Cisco Luyindula, Isaac Harvey, Curtis Hicks, and Tyler Meyer placed second.

Lebanon hosts senior night on Tuesday.

Lebanon Tennis

The Lebanon tennis team picked up a win on Saturday against Hamilton Heights.

At No. 1 singles, Ava Lehmkuhler won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Bianca Coronado won 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) and at No. 3 singles, Lucie Cassis won 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 1 doubles, Kate Williams & Bre Page won (6-0, 6-1) and at No. 2 doubles, Anna Howard & Allie Niehaus lost (6-1, 1-6, 5-7).

WeBo baseball

The Western Boone baseball team picked up a pair of wins, topping Pike 8-2 on Saturday and Fountain Central 21-7 on Monday.

Against Pike, Quinn Westerfeld struck out eight in four innings, allowing one run on two hits. Levi Stewart picked up the save, striking out four in three innings.

Westerfeld was 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Gavin Hawkins, Jackson Grimes and Owen Howe all had two hits, with Grimes and Howe picking up two RBIs apiece. Hawkins scored twice.

Jackson Grimes struck out four in 1.1 innings on Monday, with Brennan Kopriva, Gavin Hawkins (five Ks in two innings) and Layton Yancey finishing it out.

Westerfeld was 3-for-6 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Wiley was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Luke Jackson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and two RBIs.

Carter Marcum was 2-for-3 with four runs scored.

Western Boone is back in action against Lebanon on Tuesday.

WeBo Tennis

The Western Boone tennis team lost to University 5-0.

At No. 1 singles, Addie Jones lost to Laurel Buttrick 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Lindsey Steimel lost to Duygu Arseven 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Jada Scott lost to Anisha Patel 6-3, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Janie Ransom and Isabel Adams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Claire Kilgore and Kara Wong and at No. 2 doubles, Ella Shepherd and Olivia Smith lost 6-3, 7-5 to Sruti Atluri and Sarah Coleman.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.