Weekend recruiting recap for Notre Dame Football
The Irish once again were active this weekend on the recruiting trail. A few commits to start off the end of the week led into a “quiet” Saturday and Sunday. There was still some action, with official visits, a new offer and more. Check out below this weekends recruiting action for Notre Dame.
Five initial thoughts regarding QB Carr’s commitment to Notre Dame
Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments
Two of the 2024 commits, defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and quarterback CJ Carr
The future 24 class
Michigan connection 🫱🏾🫲🏼☘️☘️
Like share and follow 🤞🏽@13Cjcarr @NDFootball @NotreDame @NDonNBC pic.twitter.com/G1WBizmLD9
— Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) June 11, 2022
Newest 2023 commit, offensive lineman Elijah Paige
COMMITTED!! @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/6EJhg3y3wB
— Elijah Paige (@elijahpaige74) June 10, 2022
2023 safety commit Preston Zinter gets a warm welcome
📍HOME!! The excitement and energy is real @NDFootball!!☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/1GXecrI8Xb
— Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) June 10, 2022
2024 athlete Bryce Young, son of Bryant, gets an offer
After a great camp and conversation with @Marcus_Freeman1, I am extremely grateful to receive my first offer from the University of Notre Dame #AGTG #GoIrish @CoachWash56 @CoachAlGolden @CoachJasonEstep @CharChristAD @LemmingReport @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/PQuQFE9lIF
— Bryce Young (@BryceYoung_22) June 13, 2022
2023 commit Boubacar Traore will return to South Bend next weekend
Can’t wait to be back Home☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/v7Ww7Vv6mL
— BoubacarTraore (@24era24) June 13, 2022
2023 commit Adon Shuler was back “home” this weekend
Heading Back H☘️ME!
— Adon Shuler ✞ (@adon_shuler) June 9, 2022
