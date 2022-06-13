Weekend recruiting recap for Notre Dame Football

The Irish once again were active this weekend on the recruiting trail. A few commits to start off the end of the week led into a “quiet” Saturday and Sunday. There was still some action, with official visits, a new offer and more. Check out below this weekends recruiting action for Notre Dame.

Five initial thoughts regarding QB Carr’s commitment to Notre Dame

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Two of the 2024 commits, defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and quarterback CJ Carr

Newest 2023 commit, offensive lineman Elijah Paige

2023 safety commit Preston Zinter gets a warm welcome

📍HOME!! The excitement and energy is real @NDFootball!!☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/1GXecrI8Xb — Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) June 10, 2022

2024 athlete Bryce Young, son of Bryant, gets an offer

2023 commit Boubacar Traore will return to South Bend next weekend

2023 commit Adon Shuler was back “home” this weekend

Heading Back H☘️ME! — Adon Shuler ✞ (@adon_shuler) June 9, 2022

