Weekend racing at Indianapolis: Schedule, times, TV, streaming for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and IndyCar

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is about to make motorsports history.

For the first time at IMS, the NTT IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the same track on the same weekend. The NASCAR Xifinity Series will race as well, making this a tripleheader weekend and an auto racing fan's paradise.

This weekend also marks the first time the Cup Series will tackle the IMS road course, following 27 consecutive years of racing the Brickyard 400 on the famed oval. Xfinity cars competed on the road course for the first time last season, while the IndyCar Series has held at least one race a year on the IMS road course since 2014.

The weekend kicks off with IndyCar and Xfinity races on Saturday, followed by the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know about the racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend:

Chase Briscoe wins the NASCAR Xfinity Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 4, 2020.

SATURDAY

NTT IndyCar Series

Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET.

TV: NBCSN. Radio: IndyCar radio and SiriusXM.

STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.

TRACK: 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. LENGTH: 85 laps for 207.32 miles.

LAST TIME: Rinus VeeKay led 33 laps, including the final 21, of the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course in May, beating Romain Grosjean by 4.951 seconds.

Indy driver Rinus VeeKay celebrates after winning the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 15, 2021.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Time: 4 p.m. ET.

TV: NBCSN. Radio: IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM.

STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.

TRACK: 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. LENGTH: 62 laps for 151.218 miles.

LAST TIME: Chase Briscoe led 30 laps and retook the lead with two laps remaining during the July 4, 2020 race on the IMS road course, beating Justin Haley by 1.717 seconds.

SUNDAY

NASCAR Cup Series

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Time: 1 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC. Radio: IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM.

STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.

TRACK: 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. LENGTH: 82 laps for 200 miles.

LAST TIME: Sunday marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series races on the IMS road course. Kevin Harvick won the last Brickyard 400 on the IMS oval on July 5, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR, IndyCar at IMS: Schedule, times, TV and streaming information