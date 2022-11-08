The Weekend: Predictions for the second College Football Playoff rankings

The first weekend of November did not disappoint. Conference rivalry games had heavy implications on the college football rankings, mainly in the SEC.

Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU all play a huge role in how the new rankings will look. Georgia was dominant at home against the best team in the country, proving they are still the best team in the country.

LSU knocking off Alabama somewhat assured that we could see a two-loss team in the final four come December.

And we should give thanks to the football gods for setting up the final month of college football like this. More cannibalism is on the way!

Georgia Bulldogs 9-0

If there was any doubt on whether or not UGA was the best team in the country, their dominant performance against smoking-hot Tennessee should eliminate all of it. Holding a team that averages 50 points to 13, nothing else much to say.

Michigan Wolverines 9-0

Ignore the red, it was a maize and blue night 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/MMD4wiqNBi — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022

I think the committee will leapfrog Michigan since they have been one of the more consistent team’s in the CFP rankings, no hiccups from big blue. In their next three games, they’ll see two ranked opponents, one of which being the team from Ohio.

Ohio State 9-0

chop doing chop things ❄️ pic.twitter.com/LYLLVE746j — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 8, 2022

The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to stick around for three quarters and didn’t go up by two possessions until the fourth quarter. I suspect a drop off by the committee.

TCU Horned Frogs 9-0

The Horned Frogs crept there way into the top four after starting the season in unranked. The committee can’t ignore what TCU has done up to this point and if the do, let the controversy begin.

Tennessee Volunteers 8-1

The Volunteers weren’t ready for trip to the Athens and the Bulldogs exposed their high-powered passing attack. They should skate through the rest of their schedule but an SEC championship is out of the question, for now.

LSU Tigers 7-2

It came down to one play for the win. Daniels to Taylor. Tiger Win. pic.twitter.com/MA2MnxgpsQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022

This may be a long shot but let’s really evaluate LSU’s position. Their two losses are against Florida State and Tennessee. Aside from those losses, they have wins against Ole Miss and Alabama in back-to-back weeks in the ladder end of the season, both of whom were potential playoff teams. Think about it.

Oregon Ducks 8-1

Finish. Ducks lead 49-10 with six minutes to play.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9f42gfdSZp — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 5, 2022

The Ducks look to be the best team in the Pac-12, but they have to finish their schedule, with their opponents combining for a record of 20-7. And if they can get through that unscathed, then it’s the Pac-12 championship game. Good Luck Ducks.

USC Trojans 8-1

Things that go hard: this clip of @tahj_washington 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/aYu2gj8Rss — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 6, 2022

The Trojans are still in the mix and with three big games left on the schedule, including UCLA and Notre Dame they’ll have opportunities to jump up in the rankings.

