Weekend Predictions: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Mississippi State, remaining SEC weekend games

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers return to Neville Arena on Saturday night to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in hopes of winning its third straight game.

The last time the Tigers played in front of the home crowd, they defeated a stout then-No. 13 Arkansas squad, 72-59. Three Tigers reached double-digits on the score sheet in the wire-to-wire win.

Much like last Saturday’s game, Auburn will host Mississippi State for the final game of the day within the conference. Ahead of the Tigers’ contest, SEC fans will have their eyes on Kentucky-Tennessee in Knoxville, LSU–Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and South Carolina’s game with Texas A&M in Columbia.

It is time for this week’s “Weekend Predictions”, where writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells predict every Saturday game on the SEC schedule, with added data analysis from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index matchup predictor.

Here’s a look at how the guys at Auburn Wire see this weekend’s schedule shaking out for Auburn, and the remaining SEC teams.

Kentucky at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Taylor Jones Tennessee J.D. McCarthy Tennessee River Wells Tennessee ESPN BPI Tennessee (91%)

Georgia at Ole Miss (noon CT, SEC Network)

Taylor Jones Georgia J.D. McCarthy Georgia River Wells Georgia ESPN BPI Ole Miss (67%)

Arkansas at Vanderbilt (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Taylor Jones Arkansas J.D. McCarthy Arkansas River Wells Arkansas ESPN BPI Arkansas (69%)

Missouri at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Taylor Jones Florida J.D. McCarthy Missouri River Wells Missouri ESPN BPI Florida (85%)

LSU at Alabama (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Taylor Jones Alabama J.D. McCarthy Alabama River Wells Alabama ESPN BPI Alabama (92%)

Texas A&M at South Carolina (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Taylor Jones South Carolina J.D. McCarthy Texas A&M River Wells Texas A&M ESPN BPI Texas A&M (82%)

Mississippi State at Auburn (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Taylor Jones Auburn J.D. McCarthy Auburn River Wells Auburn ESPN BPI Auburn (76%)

