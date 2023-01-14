Weekend Predictions: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Mississippi State, remaining SEC weekend games

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers return to Neville Arena on Saturday night to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in hopes of winning its third straight game.

The last time the Tigers played in front of the home crowd, they defeated a stout then-No. 13 Arkansas squad, 72-59. Three Tigers reached double-digits on the score sheet in the wire-to-wire win.

Much like last Saturday’s game, Auburn will host Mississippi State for the final game of the day within the conference. Ahead of the Tigers’ contest, SEC fans will have their eyes on Kentucky-Tennessee in Knoxville, LSUAlabama in Tuscaloosa, and South Carolina’s game with Texas A&M in Columbia.

It is time for this week’s “Weekend Predictions”, where writers Taylor JonesJ.D. McCarthy, and River Wells predict every Saturday game on the SEC schedule, with added data analysis from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index matchup predictor.

Here’s a look at how the guys at Auburn Wire see this weekend’s schedule shaking out for Auburn, and the remaining SEC teams.

Kentucky at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

The Tennessean

Taylor Jones

Tennessee

J.D. McCarthy

Tennessee

River Wells

Tennessee

ESPN BPI

Tennessee (91%)

 

Georgia at Ole Miss (noon CT, SEC Network)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Georgia

J.D. McCarthy

Georgia

River Wells

Georgia

ESPN BPI

Ole Miss (67%)

 

Arkansas at Vanderbilt (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

The Tennesean

Taylor Jones

Arkansas

J.D. McCarthy

Arkansas

River Wells

Arkansas

ESPN BPI

Arkansas (69%)

 

Missouri at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Florida

J.D. McCarthy

Missouri

River Wells

Missouri

ESPN BPI

Florida (85%)

 

LSU at Alabama (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Alabama

J.D. McCarthy

Alabama

River Wells

Alabama

ESPN BPI

Alabama (92%)

 

Texas A&M at South Carolina (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

The Courier-Journal

Taylor Jones

South Carolina

J.D. McCarthy

Texas A&M

River Wells

Texas A&M

ESPN BPI

Texas A&M (82%)

 

Mississippi State at Auburn (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Auburn

J.D. McCarthy

Auburn

River Wells

Auburn

ESPN BPI

Auburn (76%)

 

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

