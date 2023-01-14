Weekend Predictions: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Mississippi State, remaining SEC weekend games
The No. 22 Auburn Tigers return to Neville Arena on Saturday night to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in hopes of winning its third straight game.
The last time the Tigers played in front of the home crowd, they defeated a stout then-No. 13 Arkansas squad, 72-59. Three Tigers reached double-digits on the score sheet in the wire-to-wire win.
Much like last Saturday’s game, Auburn will host Mississippi State for the final game of the day within the conference. Ahead of the Tigers’ contest, SEC fans will have their eyes on Kentucky-Tennessee in Knoxville, LSU–Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and South Carolina’s game with Texas A&M in Columbia.
It is time for this week’s “Weekend Predictions”, where writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells predict every Saturday game on the SEC schedule, with added data analysis from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index matchup predictor.
Here’s a look at how the guys at Auburn Wire see this weekend’s schedule shaking out for Auburn, and the remaining SEC teams.
Kentucky at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)
The Tennessean
Taylor Jones
Tennessee
J.D. McCarthy
Tennessee
River Wells
Tennessee
ESPN BPI
Tennessee (91%)
Georgia at Ole Miss (noon CT, SEC Network)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Georgia
J.D. McCarthy
Georgia
River Wells
Georgia
ESPN BPI
Ole Miss (67%)
Arkansas at Vanderbilt (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
The Tennesean
Taylor Jones
Arkansas
J.D. McCarthy
Arkansas
River Wells
Arkansas
ESPN BPI
Arkansas (69%)
Missouri at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Florida
J.D. McCarthy
Missouri
River Wells
Missouri
ESPN BPI
Florida (85%)
LSU at Alabama (3 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Alabama
J.D. McCarthy
Alabama
River Wells
Alabama
ESPN BPI
Alabama (92%)
Texas A&M at South Carolina (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
The Courier-Journal
Taylor Jones
South Carolina
J.D. McCarthy
Texas A&M
River Wells
Texas A&M
ESPN BPI
Texas A&M (82%)
Mississippi State at Auburn (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Auburn
J.D. McCarthy
Auburn
River Wells
Auburn
ESPN BPI
Auburn (76%)