Weekend offer from Rutgers football goes out to Eddie Bowen

Pennsylvania athlete Eddie Bowen was offered by Rutgers football on Saturday.

A class of 2025 recruit, the Preferred Walk On (PWO) offer was sent out to Bowen while he was at Rutgers for an unofficial visit. Bowen plays his high school football for Central Bucks South (Warrington, Pennsylvania).

He is 6-foot-2 and currently checks in at 240 pounds. As a defensive end who had 49 total tackles last year with 9.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In addition to football, he also plays varsity lacrosse.

This month, Bowen has taken visits to Bucknell, Colgate, New Hampshire, Princeton and Villanova among others. Last month, he visited Delaware and Temple among other programs.

On Saturday, Bowen watched Rutgers as they went through their second scrimmage of spring. Their final scrimmage takes place on Saturday in the annual Scarlet-White Game.

Recently, Bowen ran a 4.46 laser time during one of his workouts.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire