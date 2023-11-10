Our weekend NFL Draft guide for NY Giants: Watch these top four quarterbacks on Saturday

EAST RUTHERFORD - Jordan Reid believes the timing is right for the New York Giants to select their next franchise quarterback.

And make no mistake: the college football and NFL Draft analyst for ESPN does not feel as though general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll missed out on that opportunity by winning nine games and reaching the playoffs in their first season and a 10th in the postseason on the road at Minnesota.

If Reid had his choice, he'd go with the tandem at the top of the 2024 draft class - USC's Caleb Williams and Drake Maye of North Carolina - ahead of the quarterbacks that went 1-2 in the most recent draft with Bryce Young going first overall to Carolina and C.J. Stroud landing in Houston.

I think both of these guys who are at the top of the draft are better than the guys at the top of the draft last year," Reid said during an interview on the latest "All In with Art Stapleton" podcast. "And I firmly believe that. They both are graded higher for me."

So maybe, just maybe, the Giants' 2-7 campaign - a disappointing and frustrating run to this point - will ultimately prove to be exactly what the organization needs to lift itself up again, especially with Daniel Jones dealing with a lack of consistent production and a pair of injuries this season, including a torn ACL in his right knee that will keep him out of action for a minimum of the next nine months.

Asked to make the call for Schoen, Daboll and Giants ownership, Reid did not hesitate.

"My bold prediction - well, it's not really bold, considering the circumstances - but I don't think the Giants are going to win another game this year," Reid said. "I think they're going to end up with the No. 1 pick, and I would take Caleb Williams, USC. He's been my QB1 since the summer. I just think the traits you get with Caleb, from the arm talent, his mobility, his knowledge of the game, his football IQ. I just think he's ready to be a Day 1 starter, and he has that personality to embrace the spotlight. He has the toughness to be able to handle it."

Here's a look at the top four quarterbacks and what to watch for this weekend:

Caleb Williams, USC

Next game: Saturday at No. 6 Oregon, 10:30 p.m., FOX

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Scouting report: As Reid said, Williams has all the tools. There was so much talk about the emotion he showed following the loss to Washington when cameras captured a crying Williams being consoled by his parents last Saturday night - Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell were in attendance - but Reid saw that as another example of just how much he cares about winning. Williams has dealt with the pressure and will again against Oregon. Everything the reigning Heisman Trophy winner does is going to be magnified.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Next game: Saturday vs. Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Scouting report: Maye and No. 24 North Carolina are still alive in the hunt for the ACC Championship, and they'll face rival Duke in the gridiron version of the Tobacco Road rivalry. He's athletic and instinctive, and has some moxie to his game. Reid sees Maye as more of an even keel prospect. He doesn't lack emotion, but possesses a quiet confidence that suits his game well.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Next game: Saturday at No. 10 Penn State, Noon, FOX

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the offense against Purdue during the second half of Michigan's 41-13 win on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Scouting report: McCarthy did not perform well in the college playoffs last season against TCU, and he's been relatively quiet so far this season as Michigan is about to face the meat of its schedule. A road trip to Happy Valley against Penn State is on top for the No. 3 Wolverines and then No. 1 Ohio State comes to the Big House on Thanksgiving weekend. If McCarthy plays well, Reid believes he can cement his place in the Top 15, perhaps even the Top 10.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Next game: Saturday vs. No. 18 Utah, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Scouting report: Penix was outstanding against USC last Saturday night, as his team outdueled Williams and the Trojans. Playing on the road against an opponent that began the season as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff, Penix put his talent on display, surging further ahead in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

On the rise: Jayden Daniels, LSU

On the rise: Jayden Daniels, LSU