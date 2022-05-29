Weekend News: Schultz extremely happy for other’s fortune, Kearse leading by example

Did the Cowboys miss the boat on reaching a long-term agreement with Dalton Schultz for less than $14 million a year? David Njoku’s new salary with the Cleveland Browns says they may have.

Schultz has steadily worked his way into one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets by far outperforming Njoku, and is one of the top tight ends in the NFL over the last two years. He also has already began mentoring rookie and fellow fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson.

Speaking of Cowboys rookies, none have more of an opportunity than offensive lineman Tyler Smith. Smith is now a couple weeks into his professional career, and he spoke to the media about the surreal reality where he is working with All-Pros but still doing laundry at his moms house, and his overall experience so far at the next level.

Plus, thoughts on the swing tackle spot, Noah Brown’s head start on the ongoing position battle at wide receiver, and whether the NFC East is the worst division in the NFL?

'Chopping it up' with Zack Martin, home cooking from Mom: Life moving fast for Cowboys' rookie OL Tyler Smith :: Cowboys Wire

Smith has only been 21-years old for a few weeks, but he already has a rookie minicamp and a week of NFL OTA’s behind him.

The Cowboys fan and Fort Worth native is living his dream, but clearly understands the work that needs to be done. Smith spoke to reporters about some of the most surreal moments of his young career, and his experience so far playing professional football in his hometown.

Jayron Kearse loves 'being the example' for Cowboys' safety group :: Cowboys Wire

Last year Dallas’ safety play was the best it had been in years, in large part thanks to first-year Cowboy Jayron Kearse.

Cowboys Wire’s Todd Brock details Kearse’s recent talk with the media, where the playmaking safety spoke about how his newfound role as a leader on the Dallas defense.

Mailbag: Time To Sign OT Help? 2 Swing Tackles? :: The Mothership

Should the Cowboys look to the free agent market for their swing tackle for 2022? Could Dallas keep nine offensive lineman with Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball backing up their respective tackle positions?

In the latest edition of Mailbag, Cowboys staff writers David Helman and Nick Eatman do their best to answer those two fan-submitted, swing tackle related questions.

Dallas Cowboys 9th Annual Home Run Derby for charity is open to the public on June 7th in Frisco :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Ready to hit a home run with our 9th Annual @ReliantEnergy Home Run Derby! ⚾️⭐️ Come cheer on your #DallasCowboys as they hit home runs for charity on June 7th at Riders Field in Frisco! The event is 🆓 & open to the public! Learn more by visiting: https://t.co/QQfkojwdjA pic.twitter.com/Melj29IHqu — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 28, 2022

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys are trying something new this offseason to prepare for 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

It’s common practice for NFL teams to have joint practice sessions during the summer, but Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys are getting ready to try a new spin on things.

This summer Dallas will scrimmage with both the Chargers and Broncos, but the practice’s will take place just days before the the clubs face off in an official preseason game. McCarthy spoke to the media about his reasoning for setting up the schedule like that.

'You're asked to do a lot': Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz on his own blocking, mentoring rookie :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has became an increasingly potent weapon in the Dallas offense over the past two seasons, and he faces his biggest opportunity yet in 2022. Schultz spoke to the media after OTA’s this week about what he’s learned in the NFL, what he’s telling rookie tight end Jake Ferguson, and more.

How TE David Njoku’s Extension Impacts TE Dalton Schultz :: Inside the Star

The sides weren’t able to come to a long-term agreement in the offseason, and it led to the club using the franchise tag on the former Stanford tight end.

Njoku was also a tight end placed on the franchise tag this year, but this week he agreed to a 4-year extension with the Browns, worth around $14.2 million annually. With Schultz’s recent success, Njoku’s new salary is a starting point for the Cowboys tight end’s next deal.

David Njoku last two seasons stats compared to Schultz 2021 stats :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Browns extended TE David Njoku for 4 years up to $56.75M with $28M guaranteed, per @ByNateUlrich. His production vs. Dalton Schultz, whom Cowboys tagged? Schultz: 78 catches, 808 yds, 8 TDs, 43 1st downs in 2021

Njoku: 55 catches, 688, 6 TDs, 30 1st downs…in 2020-21 combined — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 28, 2022

Noah Brown is a Swiss Army knife and a lock to make the 2022 Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Wide receiver Noah Brown has quietly been a consistent piece of the Cowboys roster over the last four years, as he’s appeared in 50 games, played around half of the special teams snaps in that span, and played a career high 33% percent of the Cowboys offensive snaps a year ago. Brown has progressed as a weapon, but his true value lies in his willingness and ability as a blocker, which makes him a good bet to make the roster again.

Role Call: How Sam Williams Can Be Impactful :: The Mothership

Dallas Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman introduces rookie defensive end Sam Williams in the latest edition of the Cowboys Role Call. Learn more about Williams’ path to Dallas, things you might not know about the talented pass rusher, what to expect from him in the near future, and more.

NFL Divisional Power Rankings :: CBS Sports

For years the NFC East has been considered one of the weaker division in the NFL, and many analysts feel that trend will continue in 2022.

Can the Cowboys stave off a decline, or even improve? Will any of the other three clubs make big strides towards being a contender? CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is doubtful on both those questions, as he lists the NFC East as the very worst division of the eight in the NFL.

