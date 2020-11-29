Weekend News: O-line woes continue, Cowboys-Ravens pushed back as Jerry defends Elliott, Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have once again taken a major blow to their offensive line. Zack Martin and Cam Erving will miss multiple weeks with calf and knee injuries, leaving an already porous offensive line in further disarray. The Baltimore Ravens, along with a number of other NFL teams have recently been bombarded with COVID cases, which has forced the NFL to make a number of changes, including rescheduling the matchup between the Cowboys and Baltimore from next Thursday to Monday, December 7.

If there was any speculation team owner Jerry Jones regrets paying Ezekiel Elliott or Jaylon Smith he put it to rest on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, saying those coins were spent in the right place. Randy Gregory, who hadn’t recorded a sack since December of 2018, had his first multi-sack game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday. The Cowboy’s five most important free agents in 2021, how Amari Cooper was the only noteworthy player on Thanksgiving, and 10 truths about the Cowboys’ loss to Washington, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

People can't be serious with these complaints about Cowboys 41-16 loss :: Cowboys Wire

Link K.D. Drummond breaks down the most important takeaways from the Cowboys Week 12 loss to the Washington Football Team.

McCarthy calls Cowboys fake punt 'solid play call;' Twitter disagrees :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys were only down four points to the Washington Football Team when they attempted a fake punt deep in their territory early in the fourth quarter, and it failed miserably. Even though Twitter exploded with its displeasure of the play call, head coach Mike McCarthy still feels it was the right way to go.

Injuries continue to decimate Cowboys OL: 'This year in a nutshell' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Zack Martin and Cam Erving both went down with injuries early in the first quarter of the Cowboys 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team. Both are expected to miss multiple weeks, and their teammates expressed their frustration during postgame interviews.

Cowboys' Zack Martin, Cam Erving to miss multiple weeks :: Cowboys Wire

Link The nightmare for the Cowboys offensive line in 2020 continues as Zack Martin (calf) and Cam Erving (knee) will miss multiple weeks after injuries suffered against the Washington Football Team.

10 truths from Cowboys' loss: Mike McCarthy hasn't been the difference-maker on game day he was hired to be :: Dallas Morning News

Link The Cowboy's 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team was a disaster. Jean-Jacques Taylor breaks down 10 truths about their performance and also how Mike McCarthy hasn't lived up to expectations.

3 things we learned from Cowboys-Washington: What doomed Dallas vs. the run; silver lining for the pass rush :: Dallas Morning News

Link John Owning breaks down the miscommunication on defense that allowed Antonio Gibson to dominate the 4th quarter, the deficiencies on the offensive line, and how DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory have a bright future as a pass-rush duo.

Dez Bryant signed to Ravens 53-man roster :: Dez Bryant, Twitter

Jerry Jones defended Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith, saying he is fine with the resources put there :: Blogging The Boys

Link Ezekiel Elliott has struggled in 2020 and Jaylon Smith has been hit or miss himself. Nonetheless, owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and defended paying both their big-money deals a year ago.

Cowboys Game Ball: There is really only one candidate for it from the Thanksgiving game :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys were dominated by Washington on Thanksgiving. However, their $20 million dollar a year wide receiver Amari Cooper earned his money with six catches for 112 yards.

Cowboys-Ravens game pushed to December 7 due to COVID outbreak :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Baltimore Ravens organization has experienced a major COVID outbreak over the last week. After having their scheduled Thanksgiving game pushed back twice, their matchup next Thursday with the Cowboys has also been moved to December 7.

Dallas Cowboys: 5 most important free agents in 2021 :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys have several free agents to make decisions on in 2021 which include key pieces such as Dak Prescott, Aldon Smith, and Sean Lee. Connor Green dives into whether or not these particular players are with being on the roster next season.

Cowboys' Randy Gregory notches first sacks since reinstatement :: Cowboys Wire

Link One of the most positive takeaways Cowboys fans can have from the Thanksgiving loss to Washington was the two-sack performance of Randy Gregory, who seems to be getting better with every new game under his belt.

The NFL has officially reached its COVID tipping point :: Touchdown Wire

Link If you've been following the news in America, you know that COVID-19 is still prevalent in nearly every community, and the NFL cases are beginning to quickly rise. The Ravens and Steelers are planning to play Tuesday, but the teams currently have a combined 25 players on the COVID/Reserve list. Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar takes a deeper look into the NFL's sticky situation.