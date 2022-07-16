Weekend News: Cowboys, Schultz can’t agree, Prescott CPOE, backup OT battle

Until he wins big in the playoffs, Dak Prescott’s place among NFL quarterbacks will remain to be a hotly debated subject. Objectively though, he keeps finding himself ranking highly, including in the latest look back at the 2021 campaign. While he lost two of his top targets in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Prescott will still have CeeDee Lamb and, at least for one more year, TE Dalton Schultz.

The franchise tag extension deadline came and went without a long-term deal, so Schultz is currently only on the books for 2022 though. How will things look for the passing offense in training camp? A look at what is ahead for the club when they go to Oxnard. All this and more in the latest news and notes.

Deadline Passes; Schultz to Play on Franchise Tag :: The Mothership

Link

As expected, no deal was reached and Schultz will have to settle for a big one-year salary with no long-term security.

4 thoughts about the Dallas Cowboys before training camp begins :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Whether or not Dallas is fully invested in winning it all, Prescott’s challenge, the wide receiver group and a deep rotation of pass rushers are all on the mind of Tom Ryle.

Cowboys Tyron Smith gets vote for top OT, lands in ESPN's top-10 ranking :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The latest ESPN ranking has the ever consistent Smith still amongst the league’s best.

#59: It’s Dat Nguyen’s Time to Shine :: Inside The Star

Link

A countdown to the regular season takes a look at all the players to don the No. 59 jersey.

Cowboys Camp Battles : HEAVYWEIGHTS - Josh Ball vs Matt Waletzko + Lindstrom vs Farniok and more :: A to Z Sports Dallas

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ranked 6th in 2021 passing plus/minus :: Cowboys Wire

Link

A look at CPOE in terms of completed passes and how it slots Dak Prescott above other big-name passers.

1

1