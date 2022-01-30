Weekend News: Brady’s retirement impact, analysis on Cowboys upcoming critical offseason

The offseason is entering full-swing for the Dallas Cowboys, even if it isn’t for all 32 teams. After the critical news of Dan Quinn’s return to his defensive coordinator perch in the booth, the Cowboys got some great news with Tom Brady’s retirement. Yes, he no longer gets to add to his undefeated streak against America’s Team, or does he?

Our own Tyler Browning has two new draft profiles focused on the offense, one being a big add to the firepower while the other could be a catalyst for an overhaul on the offensive line that buried Dallas in the playoffs.

A pair of sophomore Cowboys earned some honors with cornerback Trevon Diggs earning PFWA’s Most Improved Player while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to be an alternate for the Pro Bowl in a week, becoming the sixth from Dallas. This is Saturday’s Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb expected to be named 2022 Pro Bowl alternate :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys could have a sixth Pro Bowl player in a week. With a pair of star receivers playing in the NFC Championship, a spot will open up at the position and Lamb could be the guy to get the call.

Why didn’t the Dallas Cowboys use more pre-snap motion? :: SportDFW

Looking back at the 2021 season, one of the biggest issues that pops out was the lack of creative plays in the second half of the season, including a decline in pre-snap motion. With the run game struggling as the season progressed, the motion wasn’t efficient and this in part led to the eventual demise of the offense as a whole.

Romo called Brady's retirement 24 hours before it sort-of-kind-of happened :: Cowboys Wire

Tony Romo has gone viral on many occasions since entering the broadcast booth and this now includes predicting Tom Brady’s retirement(as of now) and it’s no surprise to anybody who listens to Romo’s work in broadcast. What isn’t he right about?

NFL great Tom Brady retires, creating an opening for the Cowboys in the NFC in 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

Brady dominated the NFL for two decades, so what’s next without him? For Dallas, a powerhouse in the NFC becomes a much easier opponent and the window grows larger for the Cowboys to become a real contender next season.

Without the GOAT standing in the way, the path to the Super Bowl becomes much easier for the rest of the NFC.

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs named PFWA's Most Improved Player of 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

The breakout of Diggs at corner wasn’t a surprise to the Cowboys faithful watching his impressive end to the 2020 campaign, but it was hard to predict a double-digit interception season for the sophomore defender and he earned Most Improved Player honors for his All-Pro performance in 2021.

Why we shouldn’t be too worried about the Cowboys losing a lot of their own players to free agency :: Blogging the Boys

Dallas hit the jackpot with their free agency signings in 2021. Players signed under one-year prove-it deals turned into stars for the Cowboys like safety Jayson Kearse, but can Dallas keep the breakout players on the team?

While free agency brings inevitable losses, the Cowboys saw young players improve and it lessens the impact of losses that will come this offseason.

Darian Kinnard could be Day 2 puzzle piece of Cowboys OL reconfiguration :: Cowboys Wire

Following the 2021 season, the questions around the Dallas offensive line were paramount and the issue has to be solved in the offseason if the offense is going to return to form in 2022. Tyler Browning breaks down a Day 2 prospect that could instantly step in for the Cowboys line, especially across from Zack Martin inside.

Arkansas' Treylon Burks provides intriguing skill set but can Cowboys afford the cost? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have free agency decisions coming up with their wide receivers and they could see the departure of Michael Gallup very soon. If this comes to fruition, Dallas could look to Arkansas’ Treylon Burks in the first round as a replacement.

The last time the Cowboys took a wide receiver in the first round panned out well to say the least.

Tom Brady had his way with Dallas during his career: RJ Ochoa (Twitter)

The Dallas Cowboys never beat Tom Brady. He went a perfect 6-0 against them. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 29, 2022

Saints, Packers and 5 Other NFL Teams Facing Difficult 2022 Offseasons :: Bleacher Report

2021 felt like the perfect storm for the Cowboys until it wasn’t and now a critical offseason awaits the team. While retaining Dan Quinn was a massive start, it’s just the beginning of a gauntlet that could see a facelift at multiple positions in comparison to the team that went 12-5 this year.

