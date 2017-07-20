This weekend’s NASCAR racing schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jerry Bonkowski

NASCAR returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend with Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 and Sunday’s main event, the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

The legendary 2.5-mile oval has played host to the Monster Energy Cup Series since 1994 and the Xfinity Series since 2012.

As NASCAR returns to the home of the Indianapolis 500, there’s a bit of an anomaly to consider.

Kyle Busch comes into this weekend seeking his first NASCAR Cup win since his triumph in last year’s Brickyard 400.

But wait, there’s more:

* Busch actually has won the last two Brickyard 400s.

* Busch also has won the last two Xfinity Series races – and three of the last four – at IMS.

* That means Busch comes into this weekend riding a four-race winning streak at Indy.

* Busch has also won the last two Xfinity races on the 2017 season schedule (Kentucky two weeks ago and last Saturday at New Hampshire).

Here’s the weekend schedule at IMS:

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, JULY 21

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

SATURDAY, JULY 22

6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup first practice (CNBC)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 – 11:55 a.m.—Final Cup practice (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles) (NBCSN, IMS Radio/PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, IMS Radio/PRN)

SUNDAY, JULY 23

9 a.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 (160 laps, 400 miles) (NBC, IMS Radio/ PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

