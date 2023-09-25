Weekend loss kicks Auburn out of US LBM Coaches poll consideration

Hugh Freeze’s first taste of the SEC as Auburn’s head coach did not go as planned, as the Tigers dropped a 27-10 decision to Texas A&M.

Auburn spent the first three weeks residing in the “receiving votes” category, but a tough loss to the Aggies completely kicked them out of top-25 consideration.

Several schools enjoyed a favorable bump in this week’s poll. Kansas moves into the top 25 after a respectable win over BYU. The Jayhawks are now No. 24, which is a nine-spot jump. Florida and Missouri also enter the polls this week at No. 22 and No. 23 respectively.

The biggest “loser” this week was Oregon State, who fell seven spots to No. 21 after falling to No. 17 Washington State.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire