My weekend with the Loch Ness monster hunters

Alan McKenna, centre, is the founder of voluntary research outfit Loch Ness Exploration - Alison Gilbert

How do you find the world’s most famous beastie these days? No really, it’s a serious question. Do you look for a periscope-kinked neck poking out of the water? Or dark humps that roll like a slinky before fading to black?

Last weekend, a chat with obsessive Loch Ness monster hunter Alan McKenna revealed he uses a high-tech acoustic hydrophone to identify strange underwater calls and bubbling water. Bubbling water? He pointed to his submersible. “There’s a large creature down there,” he said, patrolling the bank like a ringmaster. “We just have to prove it.”

We were standing on the harbour overlooking Urquhart Bay near Drumnadrochit in melancholy rain. Out on Loch Ness, the dark gloom had bathed the swollen surface in a wash of thunder grey and the sinking clouds only gave away a smudge of hills.

The water clawed at the loch’s edge and any onlookers who’d arrived on the off-chance would have seen a mob of boat skippers and volunteers armed with cameras, microphones, night-vision goggles and thermal and infrared drones, then quickly realised they’d stumbled upon the biggest monster hunt for 50 years. Don’t judge, but I took my place among them and joined the pursuit.

The monster hunting mob has become quite hi-tech, employing cameras, microphones, night-vision goggles and more - Getty

The quest was the idea of the revamped Loch Ness Centre, the Highlands’ visitor attraction that reopened in June this year, and it seemed an opportunity to better understand the loch’s legend and experience the water’s ever-variegated moods.

Seventeen prime locations on the loch’s banks had been earmarked as observation points and around 200 Nessie hunters had turned up to decode every ripple and identify anomalies that couldn’t be explained. Another 300 were watching on live stream webcams from as far away as New Zealand and Japan.

“Please don’t go swimming in the loch — it’s not a good idea,” Alan, founder of voluntary research outfit Loch Ness Exploration, had told us at that morning’s briefing, before we left to stake out the world’s most elusive cryptid. Despite the warning, one American was so enthusiastic he dove into the murk head first in a wetsuit and snorkel.

It’s been 90 years since Mrs Aldie Mackay, manager of the former Drumnadrochit Hotel (now home to the Loch Ness Centre), first reported seeing a “whale-like fish” in the water, and today, more visitors than ever devote themselves to solving the mystery.

The loch reels in around 1.6 million visitors each year and some estimates put a value on Nessie tourism at around £41 million annually. As a result, great swathes of volunteers had arrived, accompanied by eager press from the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and France. If the monster was planning to make an appearance, they’d certainly get a reception.

Among the throngs were Gregor Gilles and his family from Toulon on the Côte d’Azur, who were scouting the loch’s 23-mile length in a campervan. “I feel as if we’re driving the Mystery Machine, like in Scooby-Doo,” said Gregor. “We live in a crazy enough world, so why not believe in it?” I asked what they imagined Nessie looked like. “A snake! Or a dinosaur! Or a cross between a snake and a dinosaur!” replied his son George. I found reassurance in their optimism.

In such wild conditions (later dubbed “Nessie’s revenge”), and with mist swirling across the glen like a scene from a Hammer horror movie, it was the perfect backdrop for a monster hunt. By early afternoon, I’d travelled north to take my place on a quiet shoreline where the trees had parted to reveal a beach occupied by volunteer hunter Victor Immordino, a school teacher from Paris. He had arrived in Scotland for the first time the night before and was buoyed by the idea of monster hunting fame. I recalled seeing him earlier that day over breakfast at the Loch Ness Clansman Hotel where I was staying. A nod of heads beneath our hoods signalled our mutual purpose. We were in this together.

The wild weather that accompanied our expedition was later dubbed 'Nessie’s revenge' - Alison Gilbert

As we stood, a wave broke on the pebbles without warning. There was nothing to disturb the near-dead water, only ourselves. Was it a sign? “In my circle of friends, this is all a joke,” Victor murmured, staring out at the water, “but I’ll keep an open mind.”

These are the realities of Nessie hunting, I thought. Unidentified movements, strange eddies, freakish standing waves, a sinister noise here, an unexplained fart there. I felt a flash of the feeling of being on safari, then stillness again. Slowly, it grew dark. There was to be no Nessie that day.

By Sunday, Alan and the weather were in better moods – Urquhart Castle was no longer wrapped in dragon’s breath mist. A series of purported sightings had been recorded by the volunteers and inscrutable bloops heard on the hydrophone. I saw nothing, yet brought up on tales of sea serpents and water horses, felt a little moved into nostalgia.

It was a feeling shared by Glasgow-based author Roland Watson, who fell for the Loch Ness mystery as a child and has since written four books on the phenomenon. “I’m sure there’s a large water-breathing animal hiding in the loch, not a herd of Plesiosaurs,” he told me over coffee. Has he ever seen it? “Three years ago, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a 4-5ft column of water drop back onto the surface – as if something huge had breached,” he replied. “It was too big to be a salmon or pike.” I gulped.

The Nessie hunt is now likely to take place every summer - Alison Gilbert

Does Nessie exist? Over the weekend, the faith of even the staunchest believer was tested by the lack of serious proof and shadow cast by the weather. Even so, the story remains one of hope as well as perseverance and, for the international monster squad, it was as much a training exercise as an experience – the Nessie hunt is now likely to take place every summer. As for me, the mysteries of Loch Ness can’t be discounted lightly. Look out across its glowering depths and, no matter your stance on the seemingly impossible, you can’t help but wonder what might be peering back. Last weekend, the longed-for proof remained tantalisingly out of reach – but for the Nessie hunters, there’s always next year.

