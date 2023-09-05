The Weekend: Kendall Hilton’s Fresh top 15 Rankings, Is Clemson still ranked?

We’ve waited nine months for football-filled weekends, and it’s finally in full effect.

For those new to me, I ran a weekly column on the Razorback Wire called “The Weekend,” where I released a top 15 and a breakdown of the biggest stories from college football that happened over the Weekend.

Before we get into the rankings, let’s look at the biggest stories from the Weekend.

First, let’s take a look at the Tigers. They couldn’t have had a more disappointing loss. So much anticipation to see how Garrett Riley’s offense will look with sophomore Cade Klubnik running the show, but underwhelming would be an understatement. From a viewer’s perspective, Riley was trying to force his offense without actually calling plays based on the game’s flow. Klubnik looked like he wasn’t ready for the moment, and Swinney didn’t make any adjustments before things got out of hand.

The biggest story from week one of college football was Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Whether you like it or not, Sanders has turned the Buffaloes into a real contender in the Pac-12. Sanders is on pace to prove again that he is not just a face but a great coach.

Before week one, the ACC announced that they would bring three new teams into the conference, but this looked like another sign that we were witnessing the demise of Power Five conferences. The ACC didn’t add any heavy hitters, and Florida State and Clemson are still on the fence about whether or not they are fully committed to the ACC.

The NCAA handling of North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker is one story that needs more attention. The NCAA announced a rule change that impacted Walker, but the change was announced a few days after Walker decided to transfer to North Carolina. The rule change claimed since Walker is a two-time transfer, he has to sit out for a season. The NCAA did not acknowledge that Walker announced his transfer before they announced the rule change and has ruled him ineligible. Let’s hope the NCAA fixes this situation so this young man can get on the field.

Georgia (1-0)

The Bulldogs are on a quest for a three-peat, something that hasn’t been done in college football since Minnesota in the 1930s. The Bulldogs have a tough road, but they opened the season with a new quarterback and a 48-7 win over UT-Martin.

Jalen Milroe is the first QB in @AlabamaFTBL history with 3 Pass TD and 2 Rush TD in a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9iko5asAjp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 3, 2023

Jalen Milroe, made history in his first start as an Alabama quarterback. Bama walks into this season without much attention but it’s nothing new here, they are still a contender.

Michigan finally made it to the college football playoffs last year, but it ended with a disappointing loss to TCU. After a 30-3 victory against ECU, the Wolverines are getting praise from the voters.

Florida State (1-0)

Welcome back to the national conversation Florida State. The Noles opened the season with a convincing win over top-five SEC opponent, LSU. Can they keep the momentum going?

The Buckeyes struggled with Indiana, opening the season with a 23-3 win. Marvin Harrison Jr. is an early Heisman Candidate but only finished with 2 catches and 18 yards. The defense looks stout though.

The Nittany Lions had a solid performance against West Virginia 38-15 with a 17-point fourth quarter. New starting quarterback, Drew Allar, threw three touchdowns, two to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

USC (2-0)

Caleb Williams already looks like a Heismna favorite, with 9 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in two games. The Trojans have a potent offense with Williams leading the way.

LSU (0-1)

The Tigers were a top-five team in the pre-season rankings but after losing to the Noles for the second straight year in their season opener, time to slide them down to the bottom of the top ten.

The Ducks led 50-7 at halftime. Then preceded to score 31 more points in the second half. I think they just scored again.

Utah (1-0)

Wanting to re-live Thursday's season-opening WIN over Florida? We got you covered. 😎#GoUtes | @Utah_Football — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 4, 2023

Whenever you open the season with a dominating win over an SEC opponent, you earn a spot in the top 15.

Michael Penix Jr. threw four touchdowns in the second quarter of the Huskies 56-19 win over Boise State. As long as Penix is throwing the ball, the Huskies are a threat.

Notre Dame (2-0)

The Fighting Irish don’t have the same expectations as they did last year with a new head coach, but they do have a new starting quarterback. Former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, is spending his last collegiate season playing for the Irish. So far so good.

Colorado (1-0)

Word around town is, it’s not hard to find the Buffs of Colorado and TCU found out the hard way. How far can they go in the rankings?

Duke (1-0)

Duke earned their way into the top 15 in the last game of the first week. The Blue Devils were dominant on defense and made big plays on the offensive end. This is a good team and the rest of the ACC should be aware.

Clemson (0-1)

Mood for Clemson fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/XoDukHhENc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2023

So many things to say about the Tigers in their 28-7 lost to Duke

