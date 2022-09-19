THE WEEKEND: Kendall Hilton’s 15 includes three new teams, but no movement at the top

This was a slow weekend.

The top nine teams all walked away with victories, with only one team having a hard time. Arkansas had to fight back from a two-possession deficit with 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Missouri State in Bobby Petrino’s return to Fayetteville.

The SEC is represented by six teams, Georgia and Alabama sitting at the top. However, once you get to the bottom half of the 15, it’s a log jam of SEC schools.

Miami and Michigan State suffered losses, resulting in them falling out of the 15. However, the Hurricanes’ 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on the road didn’t make them fall hard, and if that is their only loss of the season, they’ll be back inside the top ten.

Michigan State outscored Washington 20-10 in the second half after trailing, 29-8 at halftime, but could not overcome such a large first-half deficit.

The Hurricanes and Spartans’ tough road losses allowed new teams to jump in at the bottom of the 15. So let’s see who has jumped into the 15.

Georgia (3-0, LW 1)

The Georgia Bulldogs beat their first SEC opponent of the year South Carolina, 48-7. The Dawgs are still the most dominant team in football, outscoring their opponents 130-10.

Alabama (3-0, LW 2)

Alabama rolled over UL Monroe 63-7, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. This was an impressive team win with touchdowns coming from passing, rushing interception, blocked punt, and punt return.

Ohio State (3-0, LW 3)

The Buckeyes manhandled Toledo 77-21 inside The Shoe. It was the most points the Buckeyes scored since 2019 against Maryland. CJ Stroud was nearly flawless, throwing five touchdowns to four different receivers.

Clemson (3-0, LW 4)

The Tigers seemed to look better by the week with 48-20 blowout win over Louisiana Tech. The nation isn’t sold on the Tigers, the reason why they have dropped in other’s rankings.

Michigan (3-0, LW 5)

On the hunt all afternoon pic.twitter.com/YPGmXJY4sI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 17, 2022

The Wolverines had a unique 59-7 blowout win over UConn. Seven players attempted a pass, Blake Corum scored five rushing touchdowns on 12 carries, and the defense only allowed 24 passing yards.

Oklahoma (3-0, LW 6)

The Sooners handled business on the road defeating old Big 12 foe, Nebraska, 49-14. The win was overshadowed by the Cornhuskers’ fans wearing “Hire Urban Meyer” shirts. Poor Nebraska.

USC (3-0, LW 7)

oh what a night… ✌️📈 pic.twitter.com/VVAFAvT8C0 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 18, 2022

The Trojans sent out another statement to the country with their 45-17 win over Fresno State. All three of their win have been blowouts, and the schedule gets easier for them with only one ranked opponent on the schedule.

Arkansas (3-0, LW 8)

Despite the slow start against Missouri State, the Razorbacks are still considered the third-best team in the SEC.

Oklahoma State (3-0, LW 9)

Oklahoma State didn’t show signs of weakness in their 63-7 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The Pokies scored 49 in the first half, but next week they’ll visit Baylor for their first Big 12 game of the season.

Kentucky (3-0, LW 12)

The Wildcats marked their first shutout since 2009 when they defeated Youngstown State 31-0. Kentucky went scoreless in the first quarter, then opened the game up 21 points in the second quarter.

Utah (2-1, LW 13)

The Utes pushed their home nonconference winning streak to 28 after defeating San Diego State 35-7. That October 15 matchup with USC becomes more intriguing as long as the Utes keep winning.

Tennessee (3-0, LW 14)

Tenessee wasn’t looking ahead of Akron, sending them back to Ohio with a 63-6 loss. College Gameday will be on site for the Vols Saturday matchup against Florida. This will tell us if they are the real deal or not.

Penn State (3-0, LW NR)

you know the vibes🕺 pic.twitter.com/AL3sqq1IHP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 18, 2022

Penn State walked out of War Eagle with a 41-12 win over Auburn in what was probably the most shocking win over the weekend. Anytime you beat an SEC school on the road, you earn yourself a high spot in the rankings.

Ole Miss (3-0, LW NR)

Ole Miss 42-0 win over Georgia Tech earned them some national recognition

NC State (3-0, LW NR)

NC State extended its home win streak to 12 after knocking off Texas Tech 27-14. This last spot was up for grabs, but it’s not often you see a team hold Texas Tech to under 300 yards passing.

