THE WEEKEND: Kendall’s 15 rankings

As part of my new column, THE WEEKEND, I get the honor of releasing my rankings from the past weekend of games.

Why am I doing 15 teams instead of 25? The top 15 teams give a more realistic outlook of the College Football Playoffs race. Those ranked lower than 15 need more than just a couple of good wins to have a chance to enter the college football playoff conversation.

With 15 teams, we know who is at the bottom of the barrel and the top of the mountain.

The opening week rankings usually resemble the initial preseason rankings released a couple of weeks before the season start. I use the Coaches Poll as a secondary resource to develop my rankings. Primarily, I base my rankings on two things; who did you play, and how well did you play against them?

If two teams have the same caliber opponent, I look towards using other factors from the game notes I created.

Please let me know how you feel, and do not hesitate to disagree. Welcome to THE WEEKEND.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) w 49-3 v. Oregon

The Bulldogs had the best performance of the weekend. Kirby Smart’s squad didn’t show any signs of weakness., making the Ducks look like a lower lever FCS opponent.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) W 55-0 v. Utah State

Our mood knowing that Alabama Football’s back. pic.twitter.com/Z8lIiOgsax — Bryant-Denny Stadium (@BryantDenny_UA) September 4, 2022

The reigning Heisman winner scored five touchdowns in Bama’s season opener. If it wasn’t for Georgia’s performance, the Tide would be #1.

3. Ohio State (1-0) W 24-10 v. Ohio State

It wasn’t what the world expected, but the Buckeyes handle business and showed flashes they are a true National Championship contender.

4. Clemson (1-0) W 41-14 v. Georgia Tech

"I'm excited to see him play. He's going to be a great player." DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) was visibly excited to talk about Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) throwing his first touchdown pass with Clemson. Really awesome to see him so happy for Cade. pic.twitter.com/zB4jcPn2Xj — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 6, 2022

While the win was dominant, Clemson didn’t do anything to leap frog the three ahead of them. What was the most positive thing about their win? DJ Uiagalelei.

5. Michigan (1-0) W 51-6 Colorado State

On the Michigan football sideline: the first female graduate assistant at a Power 5 program pic.twitter.com/aqTnDl3Uc4 — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) September 3, 2022

The Wolverines had a good performance at home to open the season. How long will they last in this high-value position?

6. Oklahoma (1-0) W 45-13 v. UTEP

New head coach Brent Venables loss two quarterbacks to the transfer portal, but the Sooners’ offense didn’t show signs of lacking.

7. Texas A&M (1-0) W 31-0 v. Sam Houston State

I wanted to see more from Texas A&M in the season opener because of the back and forth between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

8. Notre Dame (0-1) L 10-24 @ Ohio State

Here are the 4 most-watched college football games from Week 1: Notre Dame vs Ohio State:

10.5 million viewers Florida St vs LSU: 7.5 million viewers Oregon vs Georgia: 6.2 million viewers Colorado Stvs Michigan: 3.9 million viewers — Mo Carter (@MoCarterFOX54) September 7, 2022

Notre Dame didn’t look like a bad team and losing to a national championship contender on the road doesn’t hurt them drastically.

9. Baylor (1-0) W 69-10 v. Albany

Nothing better than this crowd 🐻#SicEm h/t Baylor Football pic.twitter.com/oigMnAbOZg — Waco NIL Club 🐻 (@WacoNILClub) September 4, 2022

I wanted to see this kind of performance from the Aggies. I’m still not sold on Baylor being a playoff contender. As the season progresses, they’ll naturally fall off.

10. USC (1-0) W 66-14 v. Rice

The new era 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tnVXvDZWQm — USC Football ✌️ (@USC_FB) September 3, 2022

Mark my words, Lincoln Riley will restore the energy back in Southern California.

11. Oklahoma State (1-0) W 58-44 v. Central Michigan

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders is the second player in Big 12 history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a half. He joins Patrick Mahomes, who accomplished the feat in 2016. pic.twitter.com/SU7oeBzsPK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 2, 2022

While watching this game, I was often asking, is Cental Michigan that good or is Oklahoma State overrated?

12. Michigan State (1-0) 35-13 v. Western Michigan

Michigan State football DE Jacoby Windmon wins national player of week https://t.co/2RZNgzMiqR — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 4, 2022

The Spartans had spurts during their season opener, but it could have been a better overall performance.

13. Arkansas (1-0) W 31-24 v. Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 03: Jadon Haselwood #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks bows to the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcaats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Razorbacks are no longer the hunters in the SEC, and don’t be surprised if they make it into the top ten just in time for their grueling two-week stretch.

14. MIami (1-0) W 70-13 v. Bethune Cookman

it's refreshing to have accountability and leadership restored as two pillars of Miami Hurricanes football. Coach Cristobal is going to fix this program pic.twitter.com/6o87vXeD15 — Hurricane Dave 🙌 (@VisionlessDave2) September 4, 2022

Mario Cristobal’s debut in Coral Gables turned into a classic Hurricane beat down. Can Cristobal bring winning back to The U?

15. Utah (0-1) L 26-29 @ Florida

What is ‘Bloody Tuesday’ at Utah Utes football practices?https://t.co/ygSIoL9r5K — Salt Lake Tribune Sports (@sltribsports) September 7, 2022

It was tough not to put Florida ahead of the Utes, but they were a top ten and had to travel across the country into a hostile environment. So a three-point loss with those circumstances isn’t that detrimental.

