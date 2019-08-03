Weekend Hot Clicks: The Legality of Possessing Bird Poop

’I Felt Guilty’

“The University of Oklahoma values their student-athletes more than their average student,” Oklahoma student Mallory Jech tweeted on Friday evening. “I refuse to be quiet. And here’s why: I’m being played as the girl who lied about being abused. However, I’m the girl who protected a liar and an abuser’s career. Until now.”

Jech told, in a series of tweets, her side of a story that led to a Title IX investigation into Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (and brief suspension). Brooks was cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated to the team in July.

“I felt guilty for opening my mouth,” Jech continued. “I felt guilty for telling someone all of the times he put his hands on me. I felt guilty for telling someone who Kennedy Brooks really is. I felt guilty for finally telling my story. I felt guilty for doing the right thing.”

Illegal Possession of Bird Poop

This is also college football but deserves its own section: Last week, Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford announced the suspensions of quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin following Wednesday arrests. Here’s the story (from The George-Anne):

Werts, a South Carolina native, was arrested in Saluda, South Carolina Wednesday, and charged with a misdemeanor possession of cocaine and speeding when officers found a white residue on the hood of his car.

According to the police report, Werts was initially pulled over for a speeding violation before a white powder was discovered on the vehicle. When the officer attempted to pull Werts over for a stop, he kept driving because of the dark area.

"The driver of the vehicle had contacted 911 and advised he was not pulling over until he had reached further into town with lights as it was unsafe," the report states.

After reaching town, Werts was arrested for speeding and read his Miranda Rights. He was asked about the white powder on the hood of his vehicle.

The officer "tested the white powder substance on the hood with a cocaine kit and it did test positive with two kits in two different places of the hood of the car."

Werts stated it was bird poop that he tried to clean at the beginning of the week at the local car wash.;

"Everything about him and inside his vehicle made him appear as a clean person but the hood of his car was out of place," the report states.

