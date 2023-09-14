The Weekend: Games to watch in Week 3

We’re almost a month in for the college football season, which means conference play is on the horizon.

Week two didn’t have many fireworks, but enough to shake up the rankings. Of course, the biggest shake-up was Texas jumping into the top five after defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers have a night game this weekend against a formidable opponent in Florida Atlantic led by former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman. Herman has successfully turned mediocre programs into quality teams, so this isn’t a cakewalk.

Some teams will start their conference schedule this week, but some non-conference matchups remain.

No 14 @ Mississippi State 12pm

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with teammate Logan Diggs (3) after a touchdown against Grambling State.

The Tigers dropped 70 points to claim their first win of the season last weekend. This time they will walk into a trap game situation this weekend with their first SEC game on the road in Stark Vegas.

Check out the LSU Wire for more coverage.

No 15 Kansas State @ Missouri 12pm

Kansas State senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson (0) gains yards after making a pass in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Troy inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Another trap game situation. The Wildcats travel to Missouri for an old-school Big 12 matchup. The Wildcats might be real contenders for the Big 12 title, but we’re still waiting for the arrival of Missouri in the SEC. A big game for both teams.

Minnesota @ No. 18 North Carolina 3:30pm

Sep 9, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after scoring in the second overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels had another shootout with Appalachian State last weekend, keeping their undefeated record intact. The Golden Gophers come to town this weekend for an ACC-Big 10 showdown.

Check out Tar Heels Wire for more coverage.

No. 8 Washington @ Michigan State

Sep 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during a second quarter timeout against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This has trap game written all over it. The Huskies are playing their first road game of the season, and Michigan State might be playing inspired football with their head coach being fired. Or Micheal Penix Jr. could increase his Heisman, and the Huskies win big. Either way, this should be an entertaining game.

No. 9 Tennessee @ Florida

Fans celebrate an interception by Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) during a football game between Tennessee and Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The Volunteers are quietly floating around the top ten, and this weekend they travel to Gainesville for their annual rivalry game against the Gators.

Check out the Vols Wire for more coverage.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire