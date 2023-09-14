The Weekend: Games to watch in Week 3
We’re almost a month in for the college football season, which means conference play is on the horizon.
Week two didn’t have many fireworks, but enough to shake up the rankings. Of course, the biggest shake-up was Texas jumping into the top five after defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers have a night game this weekend against a formidable opponent in Florida Atlantic led by former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman. Herman has successfully turned mediocre programs into quality teams, so this isn’t a cakewalk.
Some teams will start their conference schedule this week, but some non-conference matchups remain.
No 14 @ Mississippi State 12pm
The Tigers dropped 70 points to claim their first win of the season last weekend. This time they will walk into a trap game situation this weekend with their first SEC game on the road in Stark Vegas.
No 15 Kansas State @ Missouri 12pm
Another trap game situation. The Wildcats travel to Missouri for an old-school Big 12 matchup. The Wildcats might be real contenders for the Big 12 title, but we’re still waiting for the arrival of Missouri in the SEC. A big game for both teams.
Minnesota @ No. 18 North Carolina 3:30pm
The Tar Heels had another shootout with Appalachian State last weekend, keeping their undefeated record intact. The Golden Gophers come to town this weekend for an ACC-Big 10 showdown.
No. 8 Washington @ Michigan State
This has trap game written all over it. The Huskies are playing their first road game of the season, and Michigan State might be playing inspired football with their head coach being fired. Or Micheal Penix Jr. could increase his Heisman, and the Huskies win big. Either way, this should be an entertaining game.
No. 9 Tennessee @ Florida
The Volunteers are quietly floating around the top ten, and this weekend they travel to Gainesville for their annual rivalry game against the Gators.
