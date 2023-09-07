The Weekend: Games to Watch in Week 2

The first week of college football was entertaining with the Deion Sanders era in Colorado starting, Pac-12 teams gave the conference some life before the ultimate demise, and the ACC might have new leader.

This week the national schedule isn’t loaded with great games but there will be some sleepers to watch for.

For Clemson fans, the game against Charleston Southern shouldn’t be much of a concern but it is a game to pay attention too. While this game is a “tune-up”, it has to be a game where the offense finds a groove. Garrett Riley playcalling was not appealing to the eye and it seem to lack recognition of the game’s flow.

Cade Klubnik needs an opponent like this to rebuild the confidence that may have dissolved some after the Duke loss. Overall, this will be a game the offense has to show and prove inside of Death Valley.

No. 11 Notre Dame @ NC State 12pm

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi’Bran Payne (3) celebrates with quarterback Steve Angeli (18) after a touchdown pass against the Tennessee State Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman is making his presence known for the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest. Last time Hartman played at NC State, he threw three interception. This is not an easy game for the Irish though and it has trap game all over it.

No. 25 Colorado @ Nebraska 12pm

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Josh Foster (15) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo felt disrespected by the oddsmakers who put them as a 20-point underdog. This week against Nebraska they are only a 3-point favorite, and I’m sure they still feel disrespected. Enjoy the show.

No. 20 Ole Miss @ No. 22 Tulane 3:30pm

Sep 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) reacts to intercepting the ball against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Wave made a big statement when they beat USC in the Cotton Bowl at the end season and they entered this season in the top 25. This will be a fun game to watch and don’t be surprised if Tulane walks out on top.

No. 23 Texas A&M @ Miami 3:30pm

Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) celebrates with wide receiver Colbie Young (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami (OH) Redhawks during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Both of these programs need a statement victory and whoever the losing coach is, will likely end up on the hot seat.

No. 16 North Carolina v. Appalachian State 5:15pm

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown huddles with his team during a time out during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels barely escaped an upset by Appalachian State last season when they won 63-61. This time they will play host to the Mountaineers.

No. 10 Texas @ No. 3 Alabama 7pm

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Another preview of what the future holds for the SEC with these two powerhouses. Texas was one missed tackle away from knocking off Alabama last year, but this time the Longhorns are on the road.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire