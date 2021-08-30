WHAT A WEEKEND: Corbin's Kade Elam caps off memorable weekend by committing to play baseball for the University of Louisville

Aug. 30—CORBIN — It's been an exciting past three days for Corbin freshman Kade Elam.

The 15-year old started his first varsity game as quarterback of the Corbin Redhounds on Friday and led his team to a 45-0 victory over Whitley County.

He and his family then proceeded to pack their bags and leave Campbell Field after the win, and head straight to Louisville to attend the University of Louisville Baseball Camp Saturday morning.

He participated in the camp, and then had a two-hour zoom meeting with Louisville coach Dan McDonnell and was offered a scholarship — it didn't take Elam long at all to make his dream come true and commit to Louisville.

"I knew this was the place I wanted to be," he said. "This was a dream come true. I knew if they ever offered this is where I wanted to go."

As an eighth-grader for Corbin last season, Elam batted .375 with one home run, 16 RBI, 33 hits, and 24 runs scored. He also picked up a win and three saves on the mound while turning in a 0.66 ERA.

Elam said both Louisville and the University I'd Kentucky were the only schools that had been in contact with him but at the end of the day, he's happy he has committed as a Cardinal.

"I just need to keep working hard and continue to get better," said Elam, who plays three sports (football, baseball, and basketball). "It's a lot of pressure but I'm confident if I work hard enough to handle it, it will work out pretty good."