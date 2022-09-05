THE WEEKEND: College football opening weekend filled with fireworks

I recently joined the College Wire as a contributor for the Razorback Wire, and one of the main points that were stressed by my editors was to have fun. I contacted them to add some fun with a weekly column titled THE WEEKEND.

What’s THE WEEKEND? It’s self-explanatory. Weekends in the fall are all about football. Fridays and Saturdays are fun.

THE WEEKEND explores the amateur football landscape through my eyes as I dissect the best moments from high school football Friday and college football Saturday. Each Monday, you’ll get to consume my opinion on the biggest stories, my “Kendall’s 15” rankings, Heisman hopefuls, and many other fun topics from the football weekend.

So let’s not waste much time and get into THE WEEKEND.

Appalachian State fumbles the upset v. North Carolina

Andy Mead/Goheels.com

You can usually tell how a game will go within the first few possessions of the game, but I don’t think anybody expected these two teams to combine for 63 points in the fourth quarter.

Appalachian State was looking at a 41-21 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Then the game turned into a 7-on-7 drill. It had to be a nightmare for the defensive coordinators, but watching the Mountaineers score seven touchdowns was fun as a fan.

If it wasn’t for two failed 2pt conversion attempts, Mack Brown could be mourning a season opener loss instead of this.

The coach for the UNC football team does the Antonio Brown dance in the locker room after their win 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/SXF9gkkxZq — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) September 3, 2022

Georgia DESTROYS a team from the Pac-12

This was the cliche “statement game” for the Bulldogs. It didn’t matter who was lined up on the other side; Georgia was ready to show that they were ready to reclaim their National Championship spot.

Stetson Bennet led Georgia to touchdowns on their first seven possessions. The Bulldogs didn’t have to punt until the fourth quarter. Conversely, the Ducks only had one positive drive that resulted in a field goal.

Story continues

No it’s not an upset

Utah received their first top ten preseason rankings in school history. Their opponent Florida has been ranked in the top ten 21 times since 1991. Of course, the Gators are not what they were during the Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer era, but it’s still Florida.

Now it’s time for the new head coach, Billy Napier, to bring Gators back into the national championship conversation. His quarterback, Anthony Richardson, tallied up 276 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his first start.

Anthony Richardson does stuff that would make me uninstall Madden if it happened to me lol

pic.twitter.com/IaYi6wTVoQ — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 4, 2022

Brian Kelly LSU debut spoiled by Seminoles special teams

Florida State is looking to make a rise back into the national spotlight after years of turmoil, and what better way to do that than to defeat an SEC team on national television?

🚨 BLOCKED EXTRA POINT 🚨 Florida State survives after LSU’s 99-yard touchdown drive. WHAT. A. GAME. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/j7F2fUVSY5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 5, 2022

Both teams are rebuilding and have new head coaches controlling the sideline, but the game was entertaining. The blocked extra point by the Noles sealed the 24-23 win and ended their four-game losing streak vs. the SEC.

Kelly’s Tigers didn’t look prepared and made many mental mistakes throughout the game. One major one came from defensive end Ali Gaye who was ejected for targeting in the third quarter. Seeing the adjustments Kelly will make during his first season in Baton Rouge will be interesting.

Ohio State ruins Marcus Freeman Homecoming

One of the biggest stories heading into the season was Notre Dame new head coach, Marcus Freeman. Freeman replaced Brian Kelley, who jetted for LSU earlier this year. Freeman played linebacker for the Buckeyes during the mid-2000s under the tutelage of Mike Tressel.

Fast forward 14 years later, the 36-year-old Freeman entered The Shoe as the opposing head coach of one of the best teams in the country. Unfortunately, his head coaching debut resulted in 21-10 loss in front of a star-studded crowd.

LeBron and Bronny on the field at the Ohio State and Notre Dame game 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XwNI32iOGV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 3, 2022

PREP Around The Country

The Mervo student who passed away, was 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, as for the 14-year-old Milford Mill student who was also shot and killed, his identity hasn’t been released yet. https://t.co/vAbsSOkdbU — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) September 5, 2022

Before we get into how some of the top recruits around the country did the weekend, I want to shed some light on a rough Friday in my hometown of Baltimore Maryland.

Two teenagers were murdered in separate incidents, one being a football player at Mergenthaler High School, better known as Mervo. The young man was shot on school grounds a few minutes after the final dismissal bell.

Hours later, a 14-year-old was killed after the Milford Mill-Franklin High School Friday night matchup.

I want to dedicate this week’s PREP Around The Country segment to the young men who lost their lives to senseless violence.

ARCH MANNING CAN THROW THE BALL REALLY GOOD

Longhorn fans, I hope you guys are ready for Arch Manning throwing dimes, darts, and buckets. Just take a look at these throws. He finished with three touchdwons in Neuman’s season opener.

Arch Manning escaped and threw a DART 🎯 @SCNext pic.twitter.com/xWY0fAIP2R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2022

Malachai Nelson Becomes First High School Football Player To Sign With Klutch Sports

That’s another touchdown for USC Five-Star Plus+ QB commit Malachi Nelson!https://t.co/VEY9xigRPFpic.twitter.com/uQFLtYfhdy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 4, 2022

Agencies worldwide are attempting to join in on the unsanctioned world of NIL, and Klutch Sports made a big splash by signing the #1 quarterback in the country who is currently committed to USC.

A week ago, Nelson played on national television, leading his Los Alamitos squad against Florida powerhouse, American Heritage. It resulted in a blowout loss, but Nelson didn’t disappoint, finishing with four passing touchdowns.

Klutch Sports, which is founded by LeBron James’s good friend, Rich Paul, has made noise in the high school basketball space, signing both boys and girls, but Nelson adds a new dynamic to the agency’s roster, tapping into the lucrative world of college football.

Player of the Weekend: Stetson Bennentt- 25-31 368 yards 2 TDs 201.7 QB Rating

Stetson Bennet fights off the defense for an incredible touchdown throw 💪 pic.twitter.com/c2ugx70pVc — 573 Football (@573Football) September 3, 2022

Bennett has received criticism in the past, but it’s not much, if anything, you can say about him after this performance.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire