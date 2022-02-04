Weekend College Basketball primer

Frank Schwab gets you set for a packed college basketball slate this weekend with multiple ranked matchups. Will the Jayhawks bounce back against Baylor? What about the massive test out west between USC and Arizona?

Welcome to "Yahoo Sportsbook Daily." It is Friday, February 4, 2022. I'm your betting guide Frank Schwab here to preview some huge college basketball action over this weekend.

Look, this is our first weekend without football in a really, really long time. Please, please don't bet the Pro Bowl if you're out there. So it's time to start looking at some college basketball teams, putting an eye to March Madness. And we have some massive games that are going to have huge implications in league races and seeding too.

And let's start off with a rivalry that might not be quite as hot as it's been in years past. But it's still an awesome blue blood game. That is Duke against North Carolina, the best rivalry in college basketball. And while some of the luster is off of this game because North Carolina is a little bit down this year, it should still be great. Coach K's last trip to North Carolina. And I really do like Duke in this game.

A lot's been made of Duke and how they've been up and down. And I'm not sure how true that really is. They've had just three losses this year. They've come from 5 points against Ohio State. They lost to Miami by 2 points, a bad home loss. And they lost in overtime to Florida State by 1 point. That's not a bad season.

This Duke team is just teeming with talent. They have five guys who might end up being first round NBA draft picks. Freshman AJ Griffin, he's come along lately to add even another piece of this offense. This is a Duke team that's really on a roll.

And on the other side, North Carolina, they're just not very good on defense. Duke's going to be able to have its way. They're going to be able to score. North Carolina could shoot 3's. They're going to stay in the game that way. But they've had some weird blowout losses that prove this isn't your typical Tar Heels team.

I don't think this is a very strong team. They're going to be fired up, obviously, seeing Duke across from them. I just think Duke outclasses them in talent. I would take Duke anywhere up to like minus 4 in this game. I think they're just going to pull away at the end, even if North Carolina has a spirited effort.

Right before that, we have a huge game in the Big 12. It's number eight Baylor at number 10 Kansas. And it looks like Kansas is going to be a short favorite in this one. And I love Kansas. I think that they're going to come out and play very, very well after being embarrassed by Kentucky last week.

Look, there's no shame in losing to the Wildcats, even at home, even in a game that wasn't all that close. Kentucky's really coming on. They look like a national title contender. And Kansas does have some flaws, not great on defense, especially on the interior. But this team can still play.

One thing we're going to have to keep an eye on, Oshe Agbaji, is he going to be back for this Kansas team? He was out in their last game against Iowa State, COVID reasons. Everybody in Kansas thinks he will be cleared for this game and will play. Maybe under a minutes restriction, we're not sure quite yet. That's a huge factor here. So keep an eye on those headlines before you bet this game. But if he's back, Agbaji is one of the best players in college basketball.

Kansas even won without him at Iowa State, a pretty impressive win there. So if Agbaji is back in the lineup, I really like Kansas here, probably going to be a short favorite. I'll take the home team because for all the talk about Kansas might be down or whatever, they are 9 and 1 at home. They play great at Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self.

Meanwhile, Baylor, they've had a great season. Nobody expected them to be right back into the top 10 after losing so much from their national championship team. But they have shown a few flaws lately. They lost three of six. Some injuries hit them. They did beat West Virginia in their last time out but didn't come close to covering a 14 and 1/2-point spread, only won that game by 4.

Not sure Baylor's playing its best ball going into Kansas. A Kansas team that's going to be motivated to beat a good team to show that the Kentucky game was a little bit of a fluke. I like Kansas here, probably going to be a small favorite, anywhere up to about 3 points with them. I'm still going to be on Kansas. I think they really rebound.

Going over to the West Coast, a 5:00 PM Eastern time start, we have number 19 USC at number seven Arizona. I think a huge factor in this game is going to be the letdown factor for Arizona. They're going to be coming off a game against UCLA, which is their main rival right now in the Pac 12. And that might mean USC can go in and compete with them, maybe surprise them off the jump.

If Arizona-- they're right now projected to be about an 11-point favorite at KenPom. If they're anywhere close to being a 10-point favorite, I like USC in this spot. I think USC can keep it close. They haven't been playing great as of late. But they're a good team. They've shown they've bounced back from losing Evan Mobley to the NBA. They're still a quality, top 20 team.

I think this team could keep it within double digits at least. Arizona is a very, very good team. They didn't look like at the first meeting against UCLA. But they are good. I think that, while they're going to win this game, 10 points, if it's anywhere near that in the spread, it's too much for me. Give me USC in that one to keep this thing close.

And let's focus on one other game. This one's in the SEC. We're hitting all the big conferences today. That's going to be number five Kentucky at Alabama. Alabama will be home in this game. But they've been so up and down this year. You just can't get a feel for what they are. They have some really, really impressive wins and some terrible, terrible losses.

Part of that is that they've taken a step back on defense without Herb Jones, who did everything for them on a defensive end last year. And they're also a 3-point heavy team. Gonna have some highs, gonna have some lows. In this one, Kentucky's probably going to be a 3 or 4 point favorite, based on what KenPom has them at.

I'm gonna take Alabama in this one. Their variance is great. If they're shooting the 3's well, they can keep this close. They're going to be at home, maybe pull off an upset win. Keep an eye on that spread to see how high it gets. It might even be inflated a little bit, based on what Kentucky did last weekend at Kansas. Looked so good obviously, dominated the inside.

This Kentucky team is good. They can win a national championship. But it's hard to go on the road in college basketball. And they're going to be inflated a little bit, a little bit overrated based on what happened last week at Kansas.

I think if Alabama's shots are falling, they can stay in this game. It's hard to predict Alabama from game to game. But we have seen that upside with them. They're still a quality team. Give me Alabama as a home underdog in this one. Maybe they pull off the upset of Kentucky, which is still feeling the vibes from last week's big win against Kansas.

So to recap, let's look at all the big games of college basketball that we've went over. I like Duke to pull away from North Carolina on a huge rivalry game. I just think Duke outclasses with them talent-wise. So take Duke as the road favorite.

I do like Kansas as a home favorite. Still a quality home team. Look, yes, they got a boat raced by Kentucky last week, but that doesn't really matter to me. Baylor is not playing its best ball coming in. As long as Oshe Agbaji is in the lineup for Kansas, I'll be taking them as a small favorite.

Then we go to the West Coast. I do like USC as an underdog to cover at Arizona. Might have a little bit of a letdown after playing UCLA on Thursday night. So give me USC and the points there.

And we go to Alabama. And I'm going to take Alabama as a small home underdog, presuming that's going to be the spread. Kentucky gonna be over-inflated a little bit for a while based on what they did to Kansas. Everybody's talking up them. They're a great team. But Alabama, if their shots are falling, I do think that they can cover at home.

Minty Bets will be back Monday on "Yahoo Sportsbook Daily." Until then, goodbye and good luck.

