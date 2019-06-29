Weekend Update: Camping World 400

Austin Dillon led a contingent of surprise drivers in pole qualification. With his second pole of the year on an unrestricted track, it is unlikely that he is on very many rosters, but his position at the front of the field underscores something fantasy owners want to consider this weekend.

The Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway is a two-day show.

As NASCAR looks to the future and ways to shorten the time at the track without necessarily trimming the number of races, they are experimenting with a schedule like we saw today. Both practices and qualification were squeezed into a single day—leaving teams to scramble to find a compromise setup that would work in both race trim and be good enough in time trials.

Dillon rolls off the front row with Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson, and Michael McDowell taking up positions on the next three rows. That means some of the favorites are mired deeper in the pack and likely to earn positive place-differential points.



Qualification

Dillon’s pole is the third time this season he will lead the field to green. In addition to his unrestricted pole mentioned above, his most recent stellar start came at Talladega Superspeedway. That race closed out a six-race streak of lead lap finishes during which he swept the top 15. That streak began with Dillon winning the pole at Auto Club Speedway—a 2-mile track that bears some similarities to the similarly-configured, 1.5-mile courses. He finished 10th on the unrestricted, intermediate speedway and could get another solid run this week.

Kevin Harvick needs a good finish. We are left to guess as to whether he and the rest of the top 10 qualifiers have a short run setup on the car, but we would be surprised in the case of the No. 4. Qualification does not mean anything to this team. Running well doesn’t mean anything to them either; they need to win to stop pundits from pointing out the disparity between last year’s record and how they have performed in 2019. The last time Harvick started on the front row at Chicagoland was when the 2015 race was lined up by points. He finished 42nd after crashing on Lap 209.

McDowell was a huge surprise with his seventh-place qualification effort. This is his second-best qualification ever and his best on an unrestricted track. In 2018 he started ninth in the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Emboldened by that effort, he may have been a little too enthusiastic in the race. McDowell crashed nine laps into the Food City 500 and finished 38th.

Several of our favorites in pre-race coverage will roll off deep in the pack. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. both occupy row nine with the 17th and 18th fastest times. Joey Logano is one spot back in 19th while the consistent top-12 finishers Aric Almirola qualified 15th.

Practice

Alex Bowman looked solid in practice. He topped the single-lap chart in the first session and posted the quickest 10-lap average. In Happy Hour, he was third-quick in terms of 10-lap averages. Seven drivers landed above him in the speed chart in that session, but after he posted such a fast lap earlier, he was probably working on something other than short run speed.

One reason to be optimistic about Harvick’s odds this week is his 10-lap average in Happy Hour. Harvick posted the quickest time in that session over a couple of drivers who should be considered long shots to win. His pace of 173.296 mph was barely above Jimmie Johnson’s 176.206 mph. Both Harvick and Johnson roll off the grid near the front of the pack with Harvick’s outside pole and Johnson’s fourth-place gridding.

Johnson will be cheaper in cap contests and less popular in Pick ‘Em games and that will make him a better overall value. Harvick may be stronger, however, so if all things are equal, he will be a solid pick.

Bubba Wallace is another pleasant surprise from practice. With a lap of 174.368 mph, he landed fourth on the speed chart in Final Practice. He failed to back that up in Time Trials and rolls off the grid 27th, but he was one of our pre-weekend favorites and could reward you with a top-20 finish. With a little luck on your side, he might even land inside the top 15 and if that happens, he will be one of this week’s best values.