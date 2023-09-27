The Weekend: Buckeyes win in South Bend, Oregon stops Buffaloes

What a weekend in college football and many changes in the top ten.

The biggest game of the weekend went down in South Bend. Ohio State silenced all the critics (including myself) with a game-winning drive led by first-time starter Kyle McCord. McCord didn’t have a great game and missed some throws on the final drive; none of that mattered, though, because the Buckeyes are still undefeated.

The Colorado hype train went off the rails at Autzen Stadium. Oregon played a perfect game before a sold-out crowd, completely dominating the Buffaloes. Oregon took the game personally and covered the 21-point spread in the first quarter. The Ducks were the better team, and it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise.

Let’s get into the rankings.

Georgia (4-0, LW 1)

Night game in Athens? Let’s do it again sometime #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/DWY9ckozDZ — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 24, 2023

The Bulldogs didn’t dominate as much as people would like, only up 28-14 at halftime, but they only allowed 7 points in the second half.

Michigan (4-0, LW 2)

Michigan continues their quiet run with a win against Rutgers. Blake Corum scored two touchdowns. They’ll travel to Nebraska next week and they won’t see a ranked opponent until they travel to Penn State in November.

Florida State (4-0, LW 3)

Y’all remember the rule? Score a touchdown on defense, earn the @ReliaQuest Leading with Defense Play of the Game#MakeSecurityPossible pic.twitter.com/dOGKJJPiNN — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 24, 2023

The Noles escaped Death Valley with an overtime win over Clemson. This was the second test for the Noles, who are building a decent resume for the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State (4-0, LW 6)

Ryan Day had an engaging post-game interview, calling out the naysayers. Maryland is up next for the Buckeyes but in three weeks they’ll host Penn State.

Texas (4-0, LW 4)

The Longhorns took a drop this week only because of the level of competition but they are playing good football. The Red River Shootout is approaching.

USC (4-0, LW 5)

The Trojans dominated the stat sheet, but it was a tough game for them, only defeating Arizona State by 14 points. Next, they will travel to Colorado, looking to continue what Oregon started.

Washington (4-0, LW 8)

Breaking in the new LEDs nicely 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FlzHjRqLLp — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 24, 2023

The Huskies are probably the best 1st half-team in the country and the most underrated team in the country. Michael Penix Jr. is slowly turning into the Heisman frontrunner, but they still need a signature to prove they are that good.

Penn State (4-0, LW 7)

Penn State shut out Iowa at home with famous rapper, Sexy Redd in attendance. The Nittany Lions have two games against

Oregon (4-0, LW 12)

The Ducks move up a few spots for their dominant performance against the Buffaloes. With the Pac-12 being the best conference in college football, we could see more movement from the Ducks.

LSU (3-1, LW 10)

LSU kept the Golden Boot in Lousiana after defeating rival Arkansas 34-31. The next two weeks they’ll be on the road.

Alabama (3-1, LW 11)

I thought this would be a tough game for Bama but they handled Ole Miss, knocking them off 24-10. With LSU and Auburn still on the schedule, Bama can still find their way in the SEC Championship game at the end of the season.

Utah (4-0, LW 13)

The Utes kept UCLA scoreless for three quarters in their 14-7 victory. The next month will determine a lot for the Utes with games against Oregon State, USC, and Oregon.

Duke (4-0, LW 15)

Starting off the year 4-0 😈 pic.twitter.com/QTJTauLfaG — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 25, 2023

The Blue Devils are smacking heads in the ACC. They host an angry Notre Dame squad looking to redeem themselves from the heartbreak they suffered against Ohio State.

Notre Dame (3-1, LW 9)

North Dame’s final drive on defense against Ohio State was abysmal, despite playing a solid game for 59 minutes. They’ll look for redemption in Durham this weekend.

Oklahoma (4-0, LW NR)

Started conference play the right way ✔️#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/pdXT8hpH4v — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2023

The Sooners enter the top 15 for the first time this season. The Sooners are going under the radar but they’ll have their first big test of the season on October 7 in the Red River Shootout.

