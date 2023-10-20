Weekend Blitz: 8-man postseason kicks off; 11-man teams vying to finish strong

Oct. 19—The Dragons beat the Patriots 54-26 in the season opener. Gray-NG, led by big-play maestro Kobi Conant, only has one win but has played enough close games against top teams to be considered better than its record.

A rematch of last week's regular season finale, won convincingly by the Falcons, 68-8. The Purple Panthers have been the state runner-up two years in a row. Mountain Valley has challenged some of the state's elite in its first season in 8-man Large.

The Cougars, with contributions from a bevy of underclassmen, have won five in a row, including a 42-0 victory over the Rangers. The winner faces No. 3 Maranacook, which has a bye due to Telstar not being able to compete this week.

Last year, the Red Eddies nearly beat the Scots before falling 52-48. Bonny Eagle is better this year, but, for a winless team, the Red Eddies have shown an ability to score some points.

The Hornets defeated Thornton to finish off a legendary four-game stretch of wins over Class A and B teams, but their work isn't over. They now must face the one-loss Stags in the regular season finale.

This game is massive to the Blue Devils' postseason hopes. They trail Bangor for the fourth and final playoff spot, and they aren't far behind the third-place Eagles. A win likely gives Lewiston control of its destiny.

The Raiders continue to roll, having won four in a row after opening 0-3. The Greyhounds haven't been able to find that same type of winning rhythm this season.

In the Eagles, the Cougars should see hope: Messalonskee has struggled in recent years and now is competing for a No. 1 seed. It's the type of turnaround Mt. Blue would like to make in the coming seasons.

The Spartans have sputtered since a strong start. The Vikings have righted their raiding ship, but they also don't seem to have the margin for error they enjoyed in last year's state championship season — therefore, every game should be a battle.

The postseason is guaranteed, so the Knights are seeking to regain some of their early-season momentum in the season finale. The Crusaders, winners of two straight contests, are 1-1 against D South.

The Ramblers have won their past three games, and leading their turnaround has been the defense, which has allowed only 14 points during the three-game win streak.

