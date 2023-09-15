Weekend Big Ten football viewing guide for Wisconsin Badgers fans

Wisconsin returns home to face the Georgia Southern Eagles this Saturday.

The Badgers are coming off an interesting week. First, a 31-22 loss at Washington State that dropped the team to 1-1 and had many pumping the breaks on this year’s expectations. Then, stories from around the locker room including RB Braelon Allen wanting the ball more and WR Keontez Lewis entering the transfer portal.

Related: Ranking the toughest remaining games on Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule

The greatest deodorant for a loss and negative stories is a convincing win the next Saturday. Luckily for the Badgers, Georgia Southern boasts one of the nation’s worst defenses and shouldn’t be able to do much to stop Tanner Mordecai and the Wisconsin offense.

That game will kick off at 11 a.m. central on the Big Ten Network. For diehard college football fans like myself, here is how you can choose to spend the rest of your day:

Saturday Early Window

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is tackled from behind by Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson (95) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Game: Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern on BTN

Secondary: No. 7 Penn State at Illinois on FOX

Badgers fans will be tuned into the team’s final out-of-conference matchup against Georgia Southern.

But if the game is a blowout or interest wanes, I’m fascinated by Penn State’s trip to Illinois. The Nittany Lions look like a legit College Football Playoff contender, while the Fighting Illini are in wounded animal mode after a blowout loss at Kansas. Great team on the road in an early window against a desperate team. That smells potential upset.

Saturday Afternoon Window

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Game: Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina on ESPN

Secondary: Western Michigan at Iowa on BTN

Badgers fans could keep the channel dialed to Big Ten Network where we get another look at Brian Ferentz’s offense trying to average 25 points per game. Iowa should win in a blowout, but the underlying storyline is hard to look away from.

The best Big Ten game of the window is the Golden Gophers traveling to face the UNC Tar Heels. If you like watching Minnesota lose, this could be the game for you. P.J. Fleck’s team hasn’t looked great this season while UNC boasts one of the nation’s best QBs in Drake Maye. Could be an easy, stress-free watch after the Badgers win.

Saturday Late Window

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Game: No. 8 Washington at Michigan State on Peacock

Secondary: Syracuse at Purdue on NBC

Wisconsin fans may be interested in Syracuse’s trip to Purdue, as the Badgers will make the same trip this Friday.

But the most intriguing game to me is future Big Ten member Washington traveling to Michigan State. The Spartans are in a tough spot with the Mel Tucker situation, while the Huskies look like one of the nation’s best teams led by QB Michael Penix Jr. Washington won this matchup in blowout fashion last season and now have to travel to East Lansing to make it a 2-0 series.

Other Games to Watch

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

*Virginia at Maryland (Friday 6 p.m. central on FS1)

People should capitalize on any chance to watch Taulia Tagovailoa play quarterback. The Terrapins look like the clear fourth-best team in the Big Ten East, behind the Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State trio. This is a pretty good matchup for a Friday night.

*Northwestern at No. 21 Duke (Saturday 2:30 p.m. central on ACC Network)

Northwestern is very bad this season, while Duke is a surprising team after its home upset against Clemson. This is just one of the rare times you can turn on a television and watch a good Duke team play football.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire