The Weekend: Alabama falls again, Colorado Escapes the Rocky Mount Upset

There was a lot of good action around the country on college campuses last weekend.

First, let’s start with Clemson returning to the AP polls. It wouldn’t be long before the voters and coaches put the Tigers back in the mix. Does a rout against Florida Atlantic make you a top-25 team? Not really, but when Florida State is coming to town, why not make the game a little more interesting with two ranked teams?

Colorado again had the College Football world in a frenzy after a comeback win against rival Colorado State, but we’re going to see if this team is real in the next two weeks. The Buffalos currently have six ranked teams on the schedule, and they have back-to-back weeks where they play two top-ten teams.

Let’s get into the rankings.

Georgia (3-0, LW 1)

The Bulldogs had their first scare of the season, struggling with South Carolina in their first SEC matchup of the season. Second half they remembered they are the nation’s best team.

Michigan (3-0, LW 2)

It was business as usual for the Wolverines with an easy win over UNLV. They’ll start their Big Ten schedule this weekend with Rutgers coming to town.

Florida State (3-0, LW 3)

Boston College always gives the Noles are hard time, and it was the same last Saturday. The Noles barely escaped with a 31-29 victory. Up next, a trip to Death Valley.

Texas (3-0, LW 4)

POV: You’re in the student section and Texas scores a TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ujde3mWH2J — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 19, 2023

The Longhorns had their way with Wyoming, knocking off the Cowboys 31-10. Next week they travel to Baylor.

USC (3-0, LW 5)

No game this weekend so enjoy a look back at last weekend… the recap: Stanford ‼️🍿✌️ pic.twitter.com/hz9UIoH5zZ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 16, 2023

The Trojans had a bye week but they’ll be back on the field this weekend with a trip to Arizona State.

Ohio State (3-0, LW 6)

Ohio State scored 35 points in the second quarter against Western Kentucky, on their way to a 63-10 victory. It won’t be fun and games this weekend though as they travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

Penn State (3-0, LW 7)

The Nittany Lions claimed their first Big Ten win of the season knocking off Illinois on the road. They’ll play their first-ranked opponent, hosting No. 24 Iowa. Expect a Happy Valley Whiteout.

Washington (3-0, LW 8)

Give them nothing but take from them everything. #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/WLDNaDTLWm — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 18, 2023

The Huskies possibly have the best quarterback in the country. Michael Penix Jr. had a crazy stat line at the end of the first half with 4 touchdowns. This is my sleeper team this season, watch out for the Huskies.

Notre Dame (4-0, LW 10)

Notre Dame jumped into the top ten before their big game against Ohio State this weekend. Sam Hartman looks good and the offense is putting up numbers.

LSU (2-1, LW 11)

The Tigers are the best team in the SEC West right now. Since the Florida State game, Jayden Daniels has found a groove that teams will struggle to get him out of. Next for the Tigers is the Razorbacks for the Golden Boot.

Alabama (2-1, LW 9)

Alabama has chinks in their armor, and it starts with the quarterback play. Nick Saban has to figure out how to get his quarterbacks to move the ball down the field. Next for the Tide is Ole Miss.

Oregon (3-0, LW 12)

The Ducks put up 55 points against Hawaii, but this weekend they will host the hottest team in the country, Colorado.

Utah (3-0, LW 13)

The Utes had a slow game against Weber State, only 35-7. Next, they’ll host UCLA to start their Pac-12 schedule.

Colorado (3-0, LW 14)

Who would have thought Colorado and Colorado State would break ESPN’s viewership records? The hottest team in the country remains undefeated after barely escaping the Rocky Mountain Rivalry. They suffered a casualty, losing Travis Hunter due to a dirty hit. Next for the Buffs, a trip to Oregon.

Duke (3-0, LW 15)

Onto the next 😈 pic.twitter.com/34XaqiXhqK — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 18, 2023

Duke remains in the final spot of the top 15 after they had a convincing win against Northwestern. Another signature win will move them up but it’s a few teams waiting for them to lose.

