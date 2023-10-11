The Weekend: 14 teams still undefeated

Sorry, we missed you last weekend. We’re back, and the field of undefeated teams is larger than anticipated.

Of course, it would have been nice to see the Clemson Tigers in the field of remaining undefeated teams, but they are not who we thought they were. The offense is still going through an identity crisis, starting with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Around the rest of the country, the fourteen remaining undefeated teams are spread across the Power Five, but the ACC has the most with three teams. Surprisingly, the SEC only has one team, but they sit at the top of the mountain.

Georgia (6-0)

“Honey, wake up! A new TD angle just dropped”#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6DENQWpHsy — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 8, 2023

Kentucky was supposed to be a tough game for the Dawgs, but it ended up being a spanking. As the only undefeated team in the SEC, Georgia’s quest for a third straight national title seems more realistic by the week.

The Seminoles jump a couple of of spots because they have a win against a top-five team, which Michigan and Ohio State lack.

It’s possible that the Wolverines have the best defense in the country, but they have a weak conference schedule ahead of them for the next few weeks. Big wins will keep them in the conversation.

Ohio State (5-0)

The Buckeyes have found their swagger on both sides of the ball but they still have problems with late starts. A trip to Purdue awaits them before they host Penn State in The Shoe.

Penn State (5-0)

See you next weekend Nittany Nation! We need EVERYONE to pack Beaver Stadium & continue to create the BEST environment in College Football! #WeAre #107kStrong pic.twitter.com/cLdNe5xBFG — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) October 7, 2023

The Nittany Lions had a bye week, but they’ve been one of the more consistent teams in the country. They’ll return to the field this Saturday with UMass visiting Happy Valley.

No. 1 in the country in interceptions (12) and turnover margin (+11). Not even close to satisfied. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/0EqV5vhs5o — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 10, 2023

The Sooners jumped high in the rankings after knocking off rival Texas in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners quietly reached this point but the rest of the country is on notice. Next for the Sooners is UCF.

The Huskies finally had a close game, only defeating Arizona 31-24 in their last outing. This weekend, all eyes will be on the Huskies as College Gameday visits Washington’s campus for their Pac-12 battle against Oregon.

Oregon (5-0)

Oregon is coming off a bye, just like their next opponent Washington. It’ll be the second big game of the season for the Ducks and if they can walk out on top, a top three spot will be waiting for them.

USC (6-0)

The Trojans are still undefeated but their defense have allowed 110 points in the last three games, putting a lot of pressure on Caleb Williams and the rest of the Trojans’ offense. Next up for the Trojans is a trip to South Bend.

Mack Brown has this North Carolina squad playing good football and they are without question the second best team in the ACC. They’ll host Miami this weekend, who is coming off an unfortunate loss.

Texas (5-1)

The Longhorns undefeated season came to an end this weekend after the Sooners claimed the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns still has a chance to be in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs with a decent schedule ahead of them. They’ll need some help though.

Alabama been on a winning streak since their loss to Texas but the dominance still isn’t there. They still have control of the SEC West which keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Welcome to The Weekend, Louisville. The Cardinals knocked off Notre Dame in a convincing fashion. Louisville has a chance to make a run for the ACC title but they still have a couple big games left on the schedule. Next up, Pitt.

Ole Miss is back in the top 15 thanks to a two-week run that included a win against LSU and Arkansas. They don’t control their own destiny and need some help in the SEC West in order for them to have a chance to make it to the SEC Championship.

Oregon State (5-1)

The Beavers are still in the mix when it comes to the Pac-12, but their schedule is very tough; UCLA, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. Good Luck.

