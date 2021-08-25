Week Zero CFB lines, PGA Tour odds and PL bets

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick discuss the Premier League action this weekend with Joe Prince-Wright. He explains why now is the right time to buy in on Arsenal against Manchester City and is backing Arsenal to draw or win (+333). With the news Harry Kane is staying put in Tottenham, Joe likes them to dominate in their next match against Watford and is taking the Spurs -3 (+900).

Golf analyst Will Gray joins the show to break down the FedEx Cup standings and the BMW Championship. He finds value in Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) and Rory McIlroy (+2800) to win and thinks Max Homa (+900) has a solid chance to finish in the top-10.

Head Trader Jay Croucher is back to give a peak behind the curtain of PointsBet Sportsbook and tells Sara and Drew how bettors are attacking the Week Zero college football lines this weekend. He also breaks down why bettors have been taking Oklahoma to win the National Championship this season.

Sara and Drew wrap up today's episode with their Edge of the Day plays. Drew explains why he's not buying the preseason hype around the Saints and is taking their Under (8) win total (+165). Sara sees value in the Astros against the Royals in their afternoon tilt and is backing Houston on the run line (-121).

You can listen on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, wherever you find your podcasts — or in the embedded player below.

If you want to gain an edge over your competition, join us live on YouTube at 11 AM ET Monday through Friday on the NBC Sports Edge YouTube channel for the latest on Bet the Edge.