Week zero best bets

College football is back baby and that means it is time to get your bankroll ready and dive into all the good stuff that our good friends at Tipico have to offer. Week zero is here and there is a plethora of totals and sides to choose from.

It is key to remember that football season is a marathon, not a sprint and it is never wise to unload that entire bankroll the first week. We typically talk Big Ten and Buckeye football and we will no doubt have a few Big Ten contests to sprinkle some money on, but there is also a pair of games that are unrelated that are intriguing as well. Let’s dive in!

Nebraska Huskers -10.5 Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

I failed with the closing line value as I snagged Nebraska -13 a few days earlier, but you can snag the Huskers right now at ten and the hook. Nebraska has all of the makings of a team ready to bounce back into decency after providing tough battles to some elite opponents last season in Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. The Huskers are equipped to properly embarrass Northwestern.

Wyoming Cowboys at Illinois Fighting Illini (-13.5)

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away and it did a lot of taking from the Wyoming roster this offseason. Illinois can run the ball extremely well and I expect them to out-muscle the fresh-faced Cowboys. This number got a little larger throughout the week. I pounced on it at 10.5, but The Fighting Illini should cruise by more than two touchdowns.

Vanderbilt Commodores -9.5 Hawaii Warriors

Vanderbilt Commodores’ Miles Capers during the Vanderbilt Spring Game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville , Tenn., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Spring Game004

This number shot up to a somewhat uncomfortable level at 9.5 as this number was 7.5 earlier in the week, but it still feels like a good spot for Vanderbilt. The Commodores have to know that if they want to be bowl eligible they need to come up with a win on the island. Hawaii was100th in the country last season in scoring defense and there are no signs this unit will improve under a new regime.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Utah State Aggies (-26.5)

Oct 24, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) has pass broken up by Boise State Broncos safety Jl Skinner (0) during the second half t Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Utah State 42-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

This number remained steady throughout the week, which is surprising because Utah State should smoosh Connecticut with ease. Jim Mora Jr. was an excellent hire by the Huskies, but the man isn’t a miracle worker. This is the same Connecticut team who struggled with Yale during their only victory last season. I’m laying the points.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire