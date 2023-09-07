Week two Montgomery-area high school football live updates: Score Streams, players, rankings
Week two of the Alabama High School football season starts tonight with several Montgomery-area teams kicking off the slate of games this weekend. All games Thursday and Friday are set to kick off between 7 p.m.
Elmore County will battle against Sylacauga, JAG and Lanier will restore a public school Montgomery-area rivalry and Opp will matchup against Northside Methodist.
This will be your hub for all week two live updates for your local high school teams in the Montgomery-area. The live scoreboard below will have updated scores for high school games all weekend.
Listed below are links to see week two predictions, rankings, players to watch and a word from some of your favorite coaches in the Coaches Corner series.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send all stats and final scores to sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com
