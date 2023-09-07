Week two Montgomery-area high school football live updates: Score Streams, players, rankings

Week two of the Alabama High School football season starts tonight with several Montgomery-area teams kicking off the slate of games this weekend. All games Thursday and Friday are set to kick off between 7 p.m.

Elmore County will battle against Sylacauga, JAG and Lanier will restore a public school Montgomery-area rivalry and Opp will matchup against Northside Methodist.

This will be your hub for all week two live updates for your local high school teams in the Montgomery-area. The live scoreboard below will have updated scores for high school games all weekend.

Listed below are links to see week two predictions, rankings, players to watch and a word from some of your favorite coaches in the Coaches Corner series.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send all stats and final scores to sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com

Score Stream

Week two Schedule

More: Montgomery-Area high school football Week two schedule

More:Montgomery-Area high school football Week zero schedule

Week two Predictions

More: Top three Montgomery-area takeaways from week one of the high school football season

More:Top five Montgomery-area high school football matchups in week one with game predictions

Rankings

More: Ranking the top 25 Montgomery-Area high school football teams entering week two

More: Alabama ASWA high school football poll: See the full rankings after week one of 2023 season

More:Alabama ASWA high school football poll: See the full rankings after week zero of 2023 season

More:Alabama High School football Super 25 rankings: Where teams stand heading into week one

More:Ranking the top 25 Montgomery-Area high school football teams entering week one

Players to Watch

More:Montgomery-area high school quarterbacks to watch out for in the 2023 football season

More:2023 highly scouted running back recruits to watch in Montgomery-area

More:Montgomery-Area wide receivers to watch out for in the 2023 high school football season

More:Montgomery-area high school defensive players to watch in 2023 football season.

More:Top returning Montgomery-Area. offensive lineman to watch for in 2023 football season.

Coaches Corner

More:Coaches Corner: Neal Posey discusses his goals for St. James football as new head coach

More:Coaches Corner: Granger Shook on expectations for Pike Road Football in first season

More:Coaches Corner: Brian Seymore on his vision and expectations for Trinity Football in 2023

ADVERTISING

More:Coaches Corner: Kirk Johnson on expectations for Montgomery Catholic Football in 2023

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Week One Montgomery-area high school football live updates: Score Streams, players, rankings