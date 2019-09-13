Week Two injury report roundup

Week Two of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Buccaneers and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chiefs at Raiders

The Chiefs are without WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) this week and LT Eric Fisher (groin) is questionable after getting hurt in Friday’s practice.

The Raiders listed CB Gareon Conley (neck) as questionable, although defensive coordinator Paul Guenther indicated he’d play on Sunday. G Gabe Jackson (knee) and WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) are out while DT Corey Liuget (knee) is listed as questionable.

Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots listed RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), T Marcus Cannon (shoulder) and TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) as questionable to play in Miami.

S Reshad Jones (ankle) and WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) will not play for the Dolphins. LB Trent Harris (foot), DE Charles Harris (wrist), S Bobby McCain (shoulder) and C Daniel Kilgore (shoulder) are all considered questionable for Sunday.

Cardinals at Ravens

G Lamont Gaillard (knee) is out for the Cardinals this weekend. DE Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Story continues

The Ravens have listed WR Marquise Brown (hip) and TE Mark Andrews (foot) as questionable after they missed practice on Friday. Brown did the same before playing last weekend. CB Jimmy Smith (knee) is ruled out and LB Tyus Bowser (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (back) and RB Mark Ingram (shoulder) are also listed as questionable.

49ers at Bengals

The 49ers ruled out RB Tevin Coleman (ankle), WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) on Friday. DE Nick Bosa (ankle) and S Jimmie Ward (hand) are both listed as questionable.

T Cordy Glenn (concussion) and WR A.J. Green (ankle) are out again this week for the Bengals. S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle), RB Joe Mixon (ankle) and RB Trayveon Williams (foot) are listed as questionable.

Chargers at Lions

The Chargers have a sizable questionable contingent — K Michael Badgley (right groin), LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), DE Isaac Rochell (concussion), CB Roderic Teamer (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (knee) — for Sunday. TE Hunter Henry (knee) won’t play and CB Michael Davis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), T Taylor Decker (back) and DE Da'shawn Hand (elbow) were listed as questionable after a week of limited practices for the Lions.

Vikings at Packers

The Vikings will play without CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow) and CB Mike Hughes (knee) is on track to join him after being listed as doubtful. G Pat Elflein (knee), CB Mark Fields (groin) and LB Ben Gedeon (groin) are all listed as questionable.

LB Oren Burks (chest) and WR Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) won’t play for the Packers. T David Bakhtiari (back) and CB Ka’dar Hollman (neck) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Texans

DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) won’t be in the Jaguars lineup on Sunday. T Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) and TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) will also miss the game. CB A.J. Bouye (hip), WR Marqise Lee (knee) and T Cam Robinson (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Texans listed RB Taiwan Jones (elbow, hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (wrist) and C Greg Mancz (ankle) as questionable.

Bills at Giants

The Bills ruled out CB Taron Johnson (hamstring) and WR Andre Roberts (quadricep) for their second straight game at MetLife Stadium. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) is considered doubtful to play.

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion), TE Garrett Dickerson (quad) and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are out for the Giants. WR Cody Latimer (calf) is questionable, so the Giants may be awfully thin at wideout this weekend.

Seahawks at Steelers

The Seahawks hope to have DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) after listing him as questionable. C Joey Hunt (ankle) and WR David Moore (shoulder) have been ruled out while DT Poona Ford (calf), S Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) are all listed as doubtful.

CB Joe Haden (shoulder) and C Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) are questionable for the Steelers. RB Roosevelt Nix (knee) has been ruled out.

Colts at Titans

The Colts will play without DE Jabaal Sheard (knee) and RB Jonathan Williams (rib) this week. DE Kemoko Turay (neck) is set to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful.

Titans LB Reggie Gilbert (knee) and G Kevin Pamphile (knee) were ruled out on Friday. RB David Fluellen (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Washington

The Cowboys won’t have WR Tavon Austin (concussion) and LB Luke Gifford (ankle), but are otherwise healthy.

Washington DE Jonathan Allen (knee), QB Colt McCoy (fibula) and TE Jordan Reed (concussion) will all miss the NFC East matchup. CB Fabian Moreau (ankle) is listed as doubtful and CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) is their lone questionable player this week.

Bears at Broncos

TE Trey Burton (groin), DT Eddie Goldman (oblique), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (knee) and DT Bilal Nichols (knee) are all listed as questionable to play for the Bears on Sunday.

The Broncos ruled out RT Ja'Wuan James (knee), RB Andy Janovich (pectoral) and LB Joseph Jones (triceps). CB Bryce Callahan (foot) and LB Todd Davis (calf) each drew questionable tags.

Saints at Rams

DT Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) is out for the Saints. There aren’t any other players on their injury report.

The Rams are in even better shape as they didn’t give out any injury designations this week.

Eagles at Falcons

The Eagles ruled out LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and T Jordan Mailata (back) for Sunday night. QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist) is listed as doubtful after a week of limited practices.

T Matt Gono (back) is out for the Falcons. Wide receiver Russell Gage (concussion, hamstring) is listed as questionable.