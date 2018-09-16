Week Two early inactives
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Dolphins at Jets
Dolphins:
Jets:
Browns at Saints
Browns: DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Saints: DT Tyeler Davison
Chargers at Bills
Chargers: WR Travis Benjamin
Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Khari Lee, G Wyatt Teller, OT Conor McDermott, G Ike Boettger, CB Taron Johnson, DE Shaq Lawson
Chiefs at Steelers
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Ben Niemann, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
Steelers:
Colts at Washington
Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, T Denzelle Good, DT Denico Autry, CB Chris Milton
Washington: S Troy Apke
Eagles at Buccaneers
Eagles:
Buccaneers: OL Alex Cappa, CB Brent Grimes, RB Ronald Jones, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Noah Spence, DT Vita Vea, WR Justin Watson
Panthers at Falcons
Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Curtis Samuel, G Trai Turner
Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, G Ben Garland
Texans at Titans
Texans: WR Sammie Coates, WR Keke Coutee, LB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Kayvon Webster
Titans: T Taylor Lewan, T Jack Conklin, T Dennis Kelly, S Kendrick Lewis, LB Aaron Wallace, WR Cameron Batson, DL Matt Dickerson
Vikings at Packers
Vikings:
Packers: LB Oren Burks,