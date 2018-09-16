Week Two early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins:

Jets:

Browns at Saints

Browns: DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Saints: DT Tyeler Davison

Chargers at Bills

Chargers: WR Travis Benjamin

Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Khari Lee, G Wyatt Teller, OT Conor McDermott, G Ike Boettger, CB Taron Johnson, DE Shaq Lawson

Chiefs at Steelers

Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Ben Niemann, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton

Steelers:

Colts at Washington

Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, T Denzelle Good, DT Denico Autry, CB Chris Milton

Washington: S Troy Apke

Eagles at Buccaneers

Eagles:

Buccaneers: OL Alex Cappa, CB Brent Grimes, RB Ronald Jones, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Noah Spence, DT Vita Vea, WR Justin Watson

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Curtis Samuel, G Trai Turner

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, G Ben Garland

Texans at Titans

Texans: WR Sammie Coates, WR Keke Coutee, LB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Kayvon Webster

Titans: T Taylor Lewan, T Jack Conklin, T Dennis Kelly, S Kendrick Lewis, LB Aaron Wallace, WR Cameron Batson, DL Matt Dickerson

Vikings at Packers

Vikings:

Packers: LB Oren Burks,