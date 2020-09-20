It’s the Week Two best bets

Yes, last week Simms got the better of me when it came to straight-up selections and picks against the spread. But when it comes to the money selections, the true clutch picks, I won the weekend.

In our three weekly best bets, I went 2-0-1 and Simms went 1-1-1. We both picked Texans-Chiefs to go over 54 (it was a push), we both took the Raiders to cover (they barely did). However, Simms picked the Colts to cover against the Jaguars, and I picked the Steelers to cover against the Giants.

This week’s best bets appear in the attached video. For amusement purposes only. And by amusement I mean the amusement of having money on the games, whether you’re in a jurisdiction whether that’s legal, or where it’s not.

