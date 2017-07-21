Week That Was: Thumbs Down

Another superstar going down with a major injury? Uh-oh. Catch up on Carlos Correa's thumb and the rest of the week's biggest news

Houston, we have a problem.





For the most part, it's been smooth sailing this year for the Astros, who have easily been the American League's best team. But Houston hit a bump in the road this week with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa suffering a torn thumb ligament on Tuesday.





He'll miss most of the club's remaining regular season games, but the Astros are in no danger of losing their place atop the AL West, with a 16-game lead over the second-place Mariners. The 6-to-8 week recovery timeline would put Correa back on the field in early-to-mid September, so he should have plenty of time to get back up to speed for the playoffs.





Earlier this year, fellow fantasy stud Mike Trout took about seven weeks to return from the same injury.





While Correa is down, Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop, and he'd be a great pickup if he wasn't already owned in the vast majority of leagues. Colin Moran, called up to replace Correa on the 25-man roster, will certainly be worth a look if he starts drawing any kind of regular playing time, but it's not clear where he would as things stand.





* Trade season is upon us in full force, and Tuesday brought a pair of huge trades involving big names.





First, the sagging Tigers opened up their firesale by sending elite slugger J.D. Martinez to Arizona in exchange for a prospect package headlined by 22-year-old infielder Dawel Lugo. Martinez has been on an absolute tear since joining the Tigers in May after missing the first month with an injury, launching 16 homers in 58 games. He moves to a similarly power-packed offense in a similarly hitter-friendly stadium, so there's no reason to expect any dent in his production.





A few hours later, the White Sox continued the dismantling of their veteran core in an all-out rebuild by trading David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees for Tyler Clippard and some prospects (including promising outfielder Blake Rutherford). It's obviously a tough hit for Robertson owners, as he'll now move into a setup role in front of Aroldis Chapman and is unlikely to see save chances in New York. Frazier should get a boost from hitting in a better lineup, however.





Clippard could take over the closer role in Chicago given his experience, though Anthony Swarzak has a better case based on performance.





* A week earlier, the Sox had sent their top starter Jose Quintana across town and so far, the recipients have gotta be feeling pretty good about the move. In his first start for the Cubs on Sunday, the left-hander notched 12 strikeouts over seven innings in a victory over Baltimore. Expect more of the same as Quintana unleashes his overpowering stuff against unfamiliar NL lineups.





The Cubs rotation received another boost with John Lackey ending a brief stint on the disabled list and taking the mound on Tuesday. He didn't look terribly sharp, striking out only one batter over five innings, but he held Pittsburgh to a single run and got the W. Kyle Hendricks is set to return from the DL this weekend, so the Cubbies -- red-hot since the break -- are in good shape to stay on a roll.





* At long last, Starling Marte is back. Out since April due to an 80-game PED suspension, he stepped into the Pirates lineup on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. It might take a little while for Marte to shake off the rust but his power/speed combo makes him an electric fantasy asset, and he should provide throughout the remainder of the campaign.





With Andrew McCutchen straight-up dominating and Gregory Polanco starting to get into gear, the Bucs are boasting a pretty fearsome outfield trio right now, and are suddenly right back in the postseason picture.





* Things were going well for Bartolo Colon through the first four innings of his Minnesota Twins debut, as he'd held the Yankees to one run over four innings. In the fifth, it all unraveled, and he wound up being charged with four earned runs on eight hits over four-plus innings. Despite the poor result, Colon is expected to start again next week with a brutal matchup against the Dodgers in LA.





There are some rumblings that the 44-year-old righty is contemplating retirement if things don't turn around. Meanwhile, it sounds like the Twins are working on a deal to acquire Jaime Garcia from Atlanta.

