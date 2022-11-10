During the first of five straight games lost by the Packers, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a thumb injury. It continues to affect him.

Last Wednesday, Rodgers decided to practice. This week, he decided not to do it.

“I’ll be out there [Thursday],” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. “I threw last week, and didn’t feel like it was a positive for me going into Sunday. So, felt like today was better to just do rehab up there then go down and watch practice once the team started. But it was better for me to get that hour and a half in up here than down there throwing the football.”

The situation underscores the fact that, more than a month later, the thumb injury still lingers. How long will it last? At some point, will Rodgers simply go on injured reserve, calling it a season and (in turn) a career?

It’s not crazy. It’s a potenially justifiable exit for Rodgers, if/when he believes the cause is truly lost. With upcoming games against the Cowboys, Titans, and Eagles, that if and when could be coming, soon.

A week after throwing on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers focused on rehabbing his thumb originally appeared on Pro Football Talk