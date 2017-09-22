Week Three injury report roundup

Week Three kicked off on Thursday with a Rams win and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London)

The Ravens have a long injury list for their transatlantic trip. DT Brandon Williams (foot), TE Maxx Williams (ankle), T Dieugot Joseph (not injury related) and CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) have all been ruled out for Sunday. WR Michael Campanaro (ankle), DB Anthony Levine (chest), WR Chris Matthews (ankle), LB Za'Darius Smith (knee/ankle) and RB Terrance West (calf) have been listed as questionable.

LB Lerentee McCray (knee) and WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) will not play for the Jaguars. QB Chad Henne (illness), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and T Cam Robinson (shoulder) drew questionable tags.

Broncos at Bills

It looked like Broncos T Garett Bolles (lower leg) might be out a long time after being carted off last week, but he’s listed as questionable. WR Bennie Fowler (concussion) is also questionable while CB Brendan Langley (knee) and QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) have been ruled out.

The Bills have three players on this week’s report and all of them have been ruled out. DT Marcell Dareus (ankle), T Cordy Glenn (ankle) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) will be the missing pieces for Buffalo.

Saints at Panthers

The Saints ruled out four players — T Terron Armstead (shoulder), CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion), CB Sterling Moore (chest), T Zach Strief (knee) — for their NFC South clash. DE Trey Hendrickson (knee) is listed as questionable.

LB Jeremy Cash (calf) and C Ryan Kalil (neck) are missing a second straight game for the Panthers. QB Cam Newton (right shoulder, ankle) is listed as questionable, but no one in Carolina talked about him as anything but definite.

Steelers at Bears

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring, illness) and LB T.J. Watt (groin) will miss the game for the Steelers. T Jerald Hawkins (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) are both questionable to return in the lineup.

Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) is out while G Josh Sitton (ribs) is doubtful and T Tom Compton (hip) is questionable.

Falcons at Lions

The Falcons head to Detroit without the services of LB Vic Beasley (hamstring), T Ryan Schraeder (concussion), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) and RB Terron Ward (neck/shoulder).

LB Jarrad Davis (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (quad) and S Tavon Wilson (shoulder) have been ruled out by the Lions. DE Ziggy Ansah (knee) is joined in the questionable category by G Joe Dahl (lower leg) and C Travis Swanson (ankle).

Browns at Colts

The Browns won’t have LB Jamie Collins (concussion) in the lineup and they don’t expect to have WR Sammie Coates (hamstring) or DE Myles Garrett (ankle) after listing them as doubtful. DT T.Y. McGill (back) is questionable to play in Sunday’s game.

Injury lists were lengthy for the Colts the first two weeks and things haven’t changed. C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) and CB Quincy Wilson (knee) are all out and CB Vontae Davis (groin) is doubtful to play. There’s also four questionable players — WR Kamar Aiken (hip), S Darius Butler (hamstring), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), TE Brandon Williams (calf) — to add to the woes.

Buccaneers at Vikings

The Buccaneers will try for a second straight win without LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring). DT Chris Baker (illness) and DE Jacquies Smith (illness) are listed as doubtful with LB Devante Bond (knee), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) and G Kevin Pamphile (illness) landing in the questionable category.

The Vikings have just one player on the injury report, but it’s QB Sam Bradford (knee) and he’s out for the second straight game.