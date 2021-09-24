Week Three injury report roundup: Quarterback injuries will impact several games

Week Three of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by Carolina and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Dolphins at Raiders

One of the themes of this week’s slate is quarterback injuries and this game featured questions on both sides this week. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) has been ruled out, which means Jacoby Brissett will be getting the start in Las Vegas. He’s the only player on Miami’s final injury report.

Raiders QB Derek Carr (ankle) was called questionable by head coach Jon Gruden early in the week, but he practiced fully all week and is set to play. RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) is set to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. G Richie Incognito (calf), S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), and CB Roderic Teamer (ankle) have already been ruled out.

Colts at Titans

QB Carson Wentz (ankles) practiced on Friday for the first time all week and the team listed him as questionable. T Braden Smith (foot, thumb) is the only other player with an injury designation and he has been ruled out.

CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), and LB Derick Roberson (knee) are out for the Titans while LB Bud Dupree (knee) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Browns

Bears QB Justin Fields is set for his first start with Andy Dalton (knee) ruled out this weekend. S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) isn’t expected to play after drawing a doubtful tag. LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (illness, knee), S Eddie Jackson (toe), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), and DE Bilal Nichols (back) make up a sizable questionable contingent.

WR Odell Beckham (knee) is off the Browns injury report and ready for his 2021 debut. T Jedrick Wills (ankle) practiced Friday and is listed as questionable. C J.C. Tretter (knee) is also questionable while T Chris Hubbard (triceps) and LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) are out this week.

Ravens at Lions

The Ravens practiced without QB Lamar Jackson (illness) on Thursday, but he was back on Friday. He is listed as questionable along with LB Chris Board (other), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), S DeShon Elliott (concussion), LB Daelin Hayes (knee), QB Lamar Jackson (illness), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), and CB Tavon Young (knee). They ruled T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and DE Derek Wolfe (hip, back) out and they’re also set to play without EDGE Justin Houston, DL Justin Madubuike, NT Brandon Williams, and EDGE Jaylon Ferguson after placing them on the COVID-19 reserve list.

LB Jamie Collins (not injury related – personal matter) won’t play as the Lions work to trade him. DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee), LB Julian Okwara (neck), LB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), DE Kevin Strong (concussion, thigh), and RB D'Andre Swift (groin) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Steelers

The Bengals are set to play without WR Tee Higgins (shoulder), G Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee), and CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) after listing them as doubtful.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) missed practice on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday and didn’t get an injury designation. LB T.J. Watt (groin) is listed as questionable after a week of limited practices while DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), and WR Diontae Johnson (knee) will all sit out this week.

Saints at Patriots

C Erik McCoy (calf) is the only Saints player on the injury report. He’s been ruled out.

T Trent Brown (calf), S Adrian Phillips (not injury related – personal matter), and LB Josh Uche (back) are listed as questionable for the Patriots.

Washington at Bills

DT Matt Ioannidis (knee) is listed as questionable, but everyone else on Washington’s active roster is expected to play.

The Bills listed CB Dane Jackson (knee) and CB Levi Wallace (knee) as questionable.

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers LB Joey Bosa (foot, ankle) is listed as questionable after missing practice all week. CB Chris Harris (shoulder) has been ruled out and DT Justin Jones (calf) is listed as doubtful.

DE Frank Clark (hamstring) was added to the Chiefs’ injury report on Thursday and he’s set to miss the game after being tagged as doubtful. DE Chris Jones (wrist) and CB Charvarius Ward (quad) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Jaguars

The Cardinals listed WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) as questionable despite missing practice all week. T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), CB Byron Murphy (ankle), and CB Marco Wilson (ankle) are also in that category. They ruled out T Joshua Miles (ankle) and G Brian Winters (not injury related – personal matter).

Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson (groin, illness), CB Tre Herndon (knee), and DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) are all considered questionable for Sunday.

Falcons at Giants

The Falcons ruled WR Frank Darby (calf), WR Russell Gage (ankle), and CB A.J. Terrell (concussion) out for their trip to New Jersey.

TE Evan Engram (calf) is questionable for the Giants after missing the first two games of the season. WR Kenny Golladay (hip) and S Nate Ebner (quadricep) drew the same tag while LB Cam Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Jets at Broncos

Jets head coach Robert Saleh called WR Jamison Crowder (groin) a game-time decision on Friday, but he’s listed as doubtful so he’s expected to miss the game. RB Tevin Coleman (illness) won’t play and DE John Franklin-Myers (calf) is listed as questionable.

G Graham Glasgow (illness) and DT Mike Purcell (knee) are considered questionable to play for the Broncos.

Buccaneers at Rams

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder) will not play this week. WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) is also out.

TE Jacob Harris (hip) and RB Darrell Henderson (rib) are questionable for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay said pain tolerance will be the key to Henderson getting into the lineup.

Seahawks at Vikings

Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), and T Brandon Shell (ankle) won’t play in Minnesota. LB Benson Mayowa (neck) is listed as questionable.

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) didn’t practice this week, but is listed as questionable and head coach Mike Zimmer said his condition has improved in recent days. LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin), and CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) are all out this Sunday.

Packers at 49ers

The Packers said they’d give OL Elgton Jenkins (ankle) all week to show he’s well enough to play, but they listed him as doubtful so his chances of playing aren’t looking good. TE Dominique Dafney (hip) has been listed as questionable.

49ers General Manager John Lynch called RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) “very questionable” to play on Sunday night and he’s officially listed as doubtful. DT Kevin Givens (ankle) and RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) have been ruled out while DE Arik Armstead (adductor), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), and CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) make up the questionable contingent.

Week Three injury report roundup: Quarterback injuries will impact several games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk