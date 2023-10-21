'This week was survival week.' Up next for Greenfield-Central football? New Palestine.

GREENFIELD – The clock is ticking.

That was the message coach Travis Nolting delivered to surging Greenfield-Central before it ran out onto Clayton Myers Field on Friday night.

In response, the Cougars (9-1) did what they’ve done best all season — control the clock — while simultaneously turning back the hands of time, as they eliminated Pendleton Heights, 27-17, to open Class 4A Sectional 22.

“I give this speech at the beginning of the season. I say, “Everybody has a countdown clock, and it’s continuously counting down until you have no more time left of football. Before you know it, you’re going to be sitting there with all your guaranteed football time gone,’” Nolting said.

“That’s the conversation we had with the kids again this week. This is the last week of guaranteed football that you have, so you have to play like you’re never going to play again.”

The fourth-ranked Cougars extended their countdown with 358 yards rushing on 63 carries overall, marking their third-best team-rushing performance this season and fifth straight win over Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Pendleton Heights.

Siblings Jacob and Cooper Hinton produced a combined 202 yards and two touchdowns apiece, including one each on consecutive Greenfield-Central possessions to erase a 10-7 first-half deficit and establish a 19-10 second-half lead the Cougars never relinquished.

“Dynamic duo,” Jacob Hinton said. “Yes, sir.”

Jacob Hinton, a senior, reached the end zone first, capping Greenfield-Central’s initial five-play drive with a 50-yard run to put the Cougars ahead 7-0.

His second, a 1-yard run, flipped the score 13-10 in the Cougars’ favor late in the second quarter, as Greenfield-Central ate up 7 minutes, 47 seconds with a monstrous 19-play drive that covered 63 yards.

“That’s literally what our offense is. It’s the wishbone, long sustained drives. We have to be flawless. Sometimes, we have holding penalties, and we have to clean up those, but that drive, it was the perfect drive,” said Jacob Hinton, who finished with a game-high 118 yards on 18 carries.

“We wasted clock. That’s what our offense wants, and that’s what we got.”

During the regular season, Greenfield-Central outlasted Pendleton Heights 43-38.

Beyond senior quarterback Isaac Wilson’s two touchdown throws to Arabians senior Caden Sims measuring 11 and 35 yards on Friday, Pendleton Heights struggled to keep pace, falling behind 27-10 in the third quarter.

The Greenfield-Central defense limited 12th-ranked Pendleton Heights (7-3) to 38 yards rushing on 18 carries, 4 of 9 on third down, forced a turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter and both sophomore Zach Waterman and junior Kody Smith each had interceptions.

Wilson completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards. Sims hauled in three catches for 52 yards.

“You always have to trust the process day by day. (Coach) reps us through it. Taking the ball down the field, taking time off the clock is basically what our offense is designed to do,” Cooper Hinton said. “It takes a lot of pressure off the defense, too.”

Cooper Hinton finished with 84 yards on nine carries as one of four Cougars to post 70 or more rushing yards. Quarterback Dallas Freeman, a junior, rushed for 74 yards in 18 attempts. Sophomore Braylen Benavente had 79 on 17 carries.

“I’m just trying to get my brother a sectional championship here,” Cooper Hinton said. “That’s it. That’s my goal.”

With nine wins this year, Greenfield-Central matched coach Clayton Myers’ 2A state runner-up team (9-3) from 1975. Myers guided the Cougars to a 2A title in 1973 with a perfect 12-0 season.

“I was born in 1981, so I wasn’t alive when the Cougs won those games,” Nolting joked. “I’m just proud of my kids. I’m proud of my school. I’m proud of our community that comes out and supports us. I can’t say enough good things.”

The wins say plenty, much like the wishbone graphic on the back of Nolting’s gameday jacket.

“Came in here five years ago and we established a direction. We committed to the direction. The kids bought into what we were selling, and it was rough goings for a couple of years, but that’s how it is when you’re building something,” Nolting said. “Our kids have really embraced the process, and I can’t say enough about our players and what they’ve done.”

Now, the Cougars get a shot at redemption with another HHC rivalry game ahead in the sectional semifinals against No. 3 New Palestine (8-2), which handed the Cougars their lone loss, 21-14, on Sept. 22.

“Honestly, my eyes are on New Pal. This week was survival week. We survived, and I’ve been thinking about New Pal ever since they beat us by seven back in the regular season,” Jacob Hinton said. “Our community couldn’t be any prouder of us, but the job is not finished. We’re not satisfied.”

