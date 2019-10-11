Week Six injury report roundup

Week Six of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Patriots and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

49ers at Rams

TE George Kittle (groin) was added to the injury report Friday and the 49ers listed him as questionable. RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), T Joe Staley (fibula), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) have been ruled out.

LB Clay Matthews (jaw) and CB Aqib Talib (ribs) won’t play for the Rams. RB Todd Gurley (quad) is likely to miss the game as well after being listed as doubtful.

Panthers at Buccaneers (in London)

The Panthers ruled out CB Natrell Jamerson (foot), T Greg Little (concussion), LB Christian Miller (ankle), QB Cam Newton (foot), and G Trai Turner (ankle) for their game across the pond. G Dennis Daley (groin), CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), S Eric Reid (ankle), and LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) are considered questionable.

G Alex Cappa (forearm), LB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), and WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) didn’t travel to London with the Buccaneers. Word on LB Shaq Barrett (oblique), S Mike Edwards (hamstring) and RB T.J. Logan (ankle) will wait until Sunday after they were listed as questionable.

Bengals at Ravens

The Bengals will be making another change at left tackle after ruling out Cordy Glenn (concussion) and Andre Smith (ankle). WR A.J. Green (ankle) is back at practice, but will miss his sixth straight game. DE Carlos Dunlap (knee), DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh) and DE Kerry Wynn (concussion) are also out. S Shawn Williams (thigh) is listed as questionable.

TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Marquise Brown (ankle) and LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) are questionable for the Ravens. CB Jimmy Smith (knee) has been ruled out.

Seahawks at Browns

The Seahawks are hurting on the offensive line after listing T Duane Brown (biceps) and G D.J. Fluker (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday. RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and C Ethan Pocic (back) make up the questionable group.

The Browns hope cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) can play after missing the last three games. T Kendall Lamm (knee) is also listed as questionable.

Saints at Jaguars

RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable after missing Saints practice on Friday. QB Drew Brees (right thumb), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) have been ruled out.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (back) is questionable after missing the last two games. DE Lerentee McCray (oblique) is also questionable and TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) will not play.

Texans at Chiefs

The Texans ruled out C Greg Mancz (concussion). They are holding out hope for RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) after listing them as questionable.

WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is set to be a game-time call after missing the last four games. LB Anthony Hitchens (groin) is also listed as questionable. T Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin) and LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) have all been ruled out. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle) are set to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful.

Washington at Dolphins

Washington will play without TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), and TE Jordan Reed (concussion) in Miami. T Donald Penn (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday.

The Dolphins return from their bye week with a lot of questionable players. CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), RB Kalen Ballage (foot), T Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf, hip), and CB Jomal Wiltz (groin) make up the group.

Eagles at Vikings

The Eagles will play without CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), and RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) on Sunday.

Vikings LB Ben Gedeon (concussion) and G Josh Kline (foot) have been ruled out. LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring, wrist) is listed as questionable.

Falcons at Cardinals

CB Desmond Trufant (toe), P Matt Wile (right quadricep) and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin) were all ruled out by the Falcons.

The Cardinals ruled out LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) and S Charles Washington (shoulder). DE Zach Allen (neck), WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), RB David Johnson (back), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), P Andy Lee (right hip), LB Haason Reddick (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (back), and CB Trevor Williams (hip) have all been listed as questionable.

Titans at Broncos

The Titans ruled out linebackers Sharif Finch (shoulder) and Cameron Wake (hamstring). CB Chris Milton (calf) and RB Rod Smith (groin) are listed as questionable.

CB Bryce Callahan (foot) is out for the Broncos. CB Duke Dawson (foot), T Ja'Wuan James (knee) and S Trey Marshall (lower leg) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Jets

The Cowboys listed WR Randall Cobb (hip, back), T La'el Collins (knee) and T Tyron Smith (ankle) as questionable. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expected at least one of the tackles to play.

DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), and G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder, knee, illness) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful by the Jets. WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), CB Nate Hairston (knee), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) are listed as questionable.

Steelers at Chargers

LB Mark Barron (hamstring), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee), QB Mason Rudolph (concussion), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee), and WR James Washington (shoulder) are all out for the Steelers. CB Steven Nelson (groin) drew a questionable tag.

The Chargers listed S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin) and RB Justin Jackson (calf) as doubtful for Sunday night. TE Hunter Henry (knee) and DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring) have better odds of playing after being listed as questionable.